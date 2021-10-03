Gabriel Jesus On The Right, Raheem Sterling Benched - Confirmed Lineups: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Premier League)

The Premier League champions will be aiming to make it two wins in a row in the red part of Merseyside as they go head to head with Jurgen Klopp's men in a mouth-watering clash on Sunday.
After surrendering their league crown to City last term, Liverpool have made a fast start to the season and enter the tie in a rich vein of form, with four wins and two draws in their opening six league clashes this season.
Here are the confirmed lineups from the heavyweight battle at Anfield-
READ MORE: Barcelona 'talking about' City assistant as possible Koeman successor
READ MORE: Man City 'dreaming' of signing Serie A star striker next summer
Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Jota, Mane
Substitutes: Kelleher; Williams, Tsimikas, Gomez, Konate; Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino; Origi, Firmino
READ MORE: Pep Guardiola offers strong defence of Raheem Sterling amid criticism
READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals when he'll first look at the Premier League table
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Bernardo, Rodri, De Bruyne; Jesus, Foden, Grealish
Substitutes: Steffen, Carson; Stones, Ake; Fernandinho, Palmer; Mahrez, Sterling, Torres
You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra