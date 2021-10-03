Gabriel Jesus On The Right, Raheem Sterling Benched - Confirmed Lineups: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City face Liverpool in a crucial clash in the race for the Premier League title at Anfield on Sunday.

The Premier League champions will be aiming to make it two wins in a row in the red part of Merseyside as they go head to head with Jurgen Klopp's men in a mouth-watering clash on Sunday.

After surrendering their league crown to City last term, Liverpool have made a fast start to the season and enter the tie in a rich vein of form, with four wins and two draws in their opening six league clashes this season.

Here are the confirmed lineups from the heavyweight battle at Anfield-

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Jota, Mane

Substitutes: Kelleher; Williams, Tsimikas, Gomez, Konate; Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino; Origi, Firmino

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Bernardo, Rodri, De Bruyne; Jesus, Foden, Grealish

Substitutes: Steffen, Carson; Stones, Ake; Fernandinho, Palmer; Mahrez, Sterling, Torres

