October 3, 2021
Gabriel Jesus On The Right, Raheem Sterling Benched - Confirmed Lineups: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City face Liverpool in a crucial clash in the race for the Premier League title at Anfield on Sunday.
The Premier League champions will be aiming to make it two wins in a row in the red part of Merseyside as they go head to head with Jurgen Klopp's men in a mouth-watering clash on Sunday.

After surrendering their league crown to City last term, Liverpool have made a fast start to the season and enter the tie in a rich vein of form, with four wins and two draws in their opening six league clashes this season.

Here are the confirmed lineups from the heavyweight battle at Anfield-

READ MORE: Barcelona 'talking about' City assistant as possible Koeman successor

READ MORE: Man City 'dreaming' of signing Serie A star striker next summer

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Jota, Mane

Substitutes: Kelleher; Williams, Tsimikas, Gomez, Konate; Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino; Origi, Firmino

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola offers strong defence of Raheem Sterling amid criticism

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals when he'll first look at the Premier League table

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Bernardo, Rodri, De Bruyne; Jesus, Foden, Grealish

Substitutes: Steffen, Carson; Stones, Ake; Fernandinho, Palmer; Mahrez, Sterling, Torres

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

