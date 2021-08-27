Gabriel Jesus Out Wide & Raheem Sterling Up Front - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Arsenal (Premier League)

Manchester City will welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in search of a ninth consecutive Premier League win against Mikel Arteta's side.

The Sky Blues bounced back from a narrow opening-day defeat against Tottenham with an emphatic 5-0 win over newly-promoted Norwich last weekend, as Jack Grealish scored on his home debut and Gabriel Jesus shone from the right-wing.

City’s final game before players return to international duty for World Cup qualifiers, will see Mikel Arteta attempt to end Arsenal’s torrid run of results against the Premier League champions, with the Gunners having made a drab start to the new campaign with consecutive defeats at the hands of Brentford and Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola is expected to remain without both Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne for the clash at the weekend, while City’s unsuccessful pursuit of Harry Kane has led to discussions around a possible late move for Cristiano Ronaldo, which has gathered momentum in the past 24 hours.

Ahead of their meeting with 19th-placed Arsenal, here is how we expect City to line up against the north Londoners-

After the Premier League announced that players will be unable to travel to UK Government Red List countries for the upcoming international break, Ederson can look forward to a potential two-week break after he makes his 195th start in a City shirt on Saturday.

A 170th City start looms for Kyle Walker, who was named in the starting-XI for the first time this campaign against Norwich City last week. The England international can expect to start at right-back, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is likely to make his first start of the season, should he replace João Cancelo on the left side of defence.

Guardiola has all but confirmed that Aymeric Laporte will start against Arsenal, with the Catalan saying: “He (Laporte) is going to play the next game,” when discussing the 27-year-old centre-half after the win over Daniel Farke's side.

Alongside Laporte will be Rúben Dias, who can expect to make his 54th appearance for the Blues, and his fourth outing against Arsenal, who were played off the park by Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Guardiola chose to play Rodri against Norwich, but Fernandinho can be expected to return to the fold against Arsenal. The Brazilian, who is embarking on his ninth straight season in Manchester, will prove to be key to stopping the Gunners' counter-attacks that threatened Thomas Tuchel's side on numerous occasions last weekend.

Ilkay Gündoğan and Bernardo Silva both started in central midfield last week, however one would suspect only the German will get the nod against Arsenal. Gundogan could most certainly be accompanied by Jack Grealish in the middle of the park, despite City’s record-signing having scored and played on the left side of attack against Norwich.

Guardiola has seemingly confirmed that he sees Gabriel Jesus as a winger, and after a revolutionary performance out wide last weekend, the 24-year-old will look to cause havoc on the right-wing against Arsenal.

On the opposite flank, Riyad Mahrez can expect to make his 105th City start. The Algerian looked fantastic off the bench last weekend, and given his success against Arsenal in the past, one can look forward to seeing him torment Arsenal’s flailing defence once more.

Who will lead the line for Guardiola is becoming a weekly dilemma as City are yet to acquire a recognised striker following the departure of Sergio Agüero to Barcelona in June.

Ferran Torres was impressive in the false-nine role last time out, however given his record of six goals in thirteen appearances against Arsenal, one expects to see Raheem Sterling start down the middle for the Champions League finalists this weekend.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, João Cancelo, John Stones, Nathan Aké, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ferran Torres, Cole Palmer, Tommy Doyle

