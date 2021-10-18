Gabriel Jesus to Return and Raheem Sterling to Continue As False Nine - Predicted XI: Club Brugge vs Man City (Champions League)

Manchester City will travel to Belgium ahead of their third Champions League Group Stage clash of the campaign against Club Brugge on Tuesday evening.

It's the third game of City's 2021/22 Champions League campaign, and they are travelling to Belgium to face an in-form Club Brugge side - unbeaten in their last seven games.

Anyone who thinks a win is a given for Pep Guardiola's team might want to think again.

So far in this competition, Club Brugge have played two impressive games, drawing with Paris Saint-German at home on the opening matchday, before beating Bundesliga side RB Leipzig away in Germany.

The current Belgian First Division A Champions sit a place above Manchester City in Group A of the Champions League, after the blues lost in Paris last month. In that game, City had the majority of possession, shots, and overall control, but were caught out on the counter-attack, and were on the receiving end of a moment of individual brilliance.

READ MORE: City midfielder close to signing new contract

READ MORE: Juventus 'monitoring' situation of Manchester City star

Team News

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola currently have one major injury concern to contend with, as Ferran Torres is expected to be ruled out for up to three months with a broken foot sustained on international duty with Spain.

Ederson and Gabriel Jesus have travelled directly to Belgium from South America, after their late exploits with the Brazilian national team ruled them out of the Premier League fixture with Burnley at the weekend.



John Stones has also not travelled with the rest of the 20-man City squad.

Ahead of the early kick-off on Tuesday evening, here is how we predict Manchester City will line up to do a job in Bruges!

READ MORE: Rodgers 'in the frame' to replace Pep Guardiola as City boss

READ MORE: Haaland’s agent to hold talks with City in January over summer move

Ederson should return to the side after being unavailable for Manchester City's recent win over Burnley. Zack Steffen played a crucial role in keeping the door shut against the Clarets, but Guardiola will want his first-choice shot-stopper back between the sticks.

At right-back, Kyle Walker should return to the side after being rested at the weekend, and Joao Cancelo will most likely move out to the left as a result, with Oleksandr Zinchenko not expected to be thrown straight into action once more after only recently returning to fitness.

Ruben Dias should be set to partner Aymeric Laporte, after the former was handed a rest against Sean Dyche's side - handing John Stones a chance to gain his first minutes for Manchester City this season.

Fernandinho will make his return to the starting line-up, which could give a timely rest to Rodri - who has racked up a lot of minutes for club and country in recent weeks.

Ahead of the club captain, Ilkay Gündogan could mark his return from injury and replace Bernardo Silva in a more advanced midfield position alongside Kevin De Bruyne, who Pep Guardiola hinted needs to continue playing to build up his fitness.

Up top, Gabriel Jesus could return to the right side of attack after his bright start to the season.

Despite failing to influence proceedings down the middle against Burnley at the weekend, Raheem Sterling is set to continue as Manchester City's most advanced attacker.

And finally, Jack Grealish could return to the starting-XI after being dropped against Burnley on Saturday. Though the £100 million man struggled against Liverpool at Anfield a few weeks ago, he will be hunting for his second Champions League goal after netting on his debut in the competition against RB Leipzig on matchday one.

Predicted XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan; Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Bernardo Silva, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra