Goncalo Ramos Scores First Hat-Trick Of 2022 World Cup

All the spotlight was on Cristiano Ronaldo due to Fernando Santos' decision to bench him after he started all of the group stages games for Portugal.

However after the game the headlines were all about Goncalo Ramos who was Ronaldo's replacement as he got the first hat-trick of the 2022 World Cup as Portugal put on a scintillating display to prove Erik Ten Haag right.

They have set up a quarter-finals game against Morocco who will be hoping to provide another massive upset after they beat Spain on penalties to get to the last eight.

IMAGO / Pixsell

From the off Portugal looked quick in attack and very fluent something which has been difficult to be with Ronaldo on the pitch.

Ramos got the scoring underway with a ludicrous strike at the near post which he had no right to even try but it left Yann Sommer frozen due to the sheer accuracy with the ball curling in at the last second.

The second came from a powerful header from the one and only Pepe who at 39 become the second oldest goal scorer in World Cup history of Roger Milla.

After the second half they really let the floodgates open as Ramos got his brace flicking Diogo Dalot's cross in at the near post again with Sommer letting the ball go through him this time.

IMAGO / Uwe Kraft

The fourth was the best move of the day with Ramos finding Raphael Guerreiro who nearly took the net off with his finish.

A few minutes later Switzerland got a consolation goal as Manchester City's Manuel Akanji headed the ball home after a Xherdan Shaqiri corner getting his second goal in his last six appearances for his country.

Any possible comeback would have been monumental and one of the best in footballing history but Santos' side didn't even let that idea develop momentarily as Ramos got his hat-trick with around 20 minutes to go.

Bernardo Silva unintentionally played Joao Felix in who then found Ramos through on goal allowing him chip the ball neatly past Sommer.

Arguably the best goal of the lot came in stoppage time from Rafael Leao who curled in a beauty before celebrating by doing the famous griddy dance.

Ronaldo did get onto the field for 16 minutes and got a goal which was ruled out for offside.

It would be a big surprise to see Ronaldo back in the starting XI for Morocco after how good the 2016 European Champions played without him.

