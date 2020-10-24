Guardiola names an unchanged side - West Ham vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City travel to the London Stadium to face a West Ham side full of confidence as of late. The Blues will be looking to build on the past two wins with a convincing performance this afternoon.

Here's how Pep Guardiola's lined up for this one...

Ederson earned his first clean sheet of the season last Saturday and will look to add to his tally today. Kyle Walker is simply undroppable at the moment; his performances have warranted another start at right-back. On the opposite side, Joao Cancelo will look to push forward as much as possible. Then a centre-back pairing of Ruben Dias and Eric Garcia completes the defence.

In midfield, Rodri will have a lot of football to play with the unfortunate injury to Fernandinho in midweek. In front of him, Bernardo Silva keeps his place in the centre of midfield. Next to him is Ilkay Gundogan - who makes his first Premier League start of the season.

In attack, Raheem Sterling is in red hot form and has been by far our best attacker so far this season. On the opposite wing, Riyad Mahrez will be looking to turn his form around. And up-front, Sergio Agüero is still looking to set off the mark in this years domestic campaign.

