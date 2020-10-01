"He is clever in the final third" - Pep Guardiola heaps praise on winger after his first goal for the club

Manchester City winger Ferran Torres emerged as one of the star performers for Pep Guardiola’s side in their 4th Round tie against Burnley on Wednesday night. An assist and a goal allowed the club’s new signing to put his full potential on display.

Following the match, Pep Guardiola praised the 20-year-old and said that the youngster is clever with the ball in the final third. Although the manager feels that the Spaniard still needs a little time to get comfortable with his role in the squad, also applauded Torres for his pin-point passing. Here’s what the Guardiola had to say:

“He is a young player and still needs a little bit of time to understand what we want to do. He’s clever in the final third, with his passes. He doesn’t cross to cross; he passes the ball.”

(Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images)

Torres looked more confident on the pitch today and built extremely good link-ups with Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling during City’s attack. His pace helped him beat the opposite team’s defenders on several occasions. Torres did his best in identifying the tough spots between the defenders and used them well to create chances for Sterling throughout the match.

Torres also proved that he could be clinical in front of the goal after he sent the ball flying past the goalkeeper and into the far post. He later took to Twitter and said that he is delighted to score his first goal for the club.

-----

