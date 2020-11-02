"He is trying to win titles as well so we focus on that first." - Nathan Aké Press Conference Highlights (vs Olympiakos)

Pep Guardiola was joined by Dutch centre-back Nathan Aké in his pre-match press conference before Manchester City's Champions League clash with Olympiakos in Group C.

Here's all the key quotes from Aké earlier today...

Life at Manchester City

Nathan Aké was Manchester City's second summer signing, making a £40 million switch from relegated Bournemouth. His first question today was about how he's settled in and his start to life at the Etihad:

"It’s been very good so far. I am really enjoying it. The team has made me feel welcome, as are the manager and the staff. I’m really enjoying it for sure."

"Anyone who plays football wants to play in the Champions League, it is the biggest competition. To be able to play those nights is perfect and you want to come to a club like this for those nights."

"There is a very important game, a good one. It'll be good to be involved. Every game is a big one. We want to do well this season so every game will be important. We focus on Olympiakos first in an important game for our group."

Differing expectations from Bournemouth to City

It might be an obvious statement, but making the move from Bournemouth to Manchester City was a huge step up for the Dutch international. It's a move however, he feels has come at the perfect time to learn under the right manager:

"Expectations - you're here to win trophies, play in big Champions League games. That's the difference, it is a good step up for me to be able to improve and learn from one of the best managers in the world. I knew it was going to be different, everyone knows there is a difference in the clubs between size and expectations. It didn’t surprise me. I think so."

"That’s one of the reasons I came to work under him and have seen already in the first few months that he works with players and me, shows me stuff I can improve, works with me on the pitch on that aspect."

"I feel like I am learning so that is a plus for me and that is one of the reasons I came. I see myself improving already and hopefully there is more to come."

Competition for places

With Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte seemingly forming a solid partnership at the back, Nathan Aké was asked about his role in the defence and he admitted the competition for places is good:



"It's been good. We have a lot of competition with many good players but I knew that before. It was always going to be a challenge and it is always good to have competition."

"There are a lot of games to be played and every game everyone wants to give 100 per cent and try to help the team and win titles. Everyone has the same objective."



Pep's future 'up to him'

Aké is only a few months into his tutelage under Pep Guardiola, but he was already asked whether this season could be his one and only chance to learn from him before his contract expires:

"The manager has been so good for this club. It would be good [if he stayed]. Obviously it is up to him. So far we focus on this season and trying to do our best. He is trying to win titles as well so we focus on that first."

