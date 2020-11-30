SI.com
"He needs continuity to be fit, training, be ready." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Porto)

harryasiddall

Manchester City have already qualified for the Champions League Round of 16, but will look to secure top spot with a win over Porto tomorrow evening. In match-week one, the Blues beat tomorrows opposition 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Here's all the key quotes from Pep Guardiola's press conference before this one...

-----

Sergio Agüero hasn't trained 

First order of business for Pep Guardiola was a fitness update. One worry from the weekend was Sergio Agüero, who felt some 'discomfort' in his knee. The manager has confirmed that the Argentine still hasn't trained with the rest of the squad after feeling a 'disturbance in his knee'.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Guardiola sends his well-wishes to Jimenez and Luiz

In last night's game involving Arsenal and Wolves, a nasty collision between Raul Jimenez and David Luiz left both players needing serious medical treatment.

The former was stretchered off and rushed to hospital where he needed an operation on a fractured skull. Here's what Pep Guardiola had to say:

"First of all I hope Jimenez and Luiz are well. I heard that Jimenez had an operation so hopefully he is going to be well. This is the most important thing, a concussion in the head you have to be careful. I don't know the protocols, they should be clear. But in the head it's so so dangerous."

fbl-eng-pr-arsenal-wolves
(Photo by JOHN WALTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Guardiola glad to have Stones and Mendy back

Two players who have made impressive returns from injury are John Stones and Benjamin Mendy. Pep Guardiola is hoping that they can keep this consistency and, most importantly, stay fit. Firstly on Stones he said:

"After five years together we know each other incredibly well - it depends on him. We know he's got incredible skills. He struggled the last season, he needs continuity to be fit, training, be ready."

"Since day one he played against Wolves and was excellent. Unfortunately he was injured, struggled to come back because Ruben gave us stability. He's a special guy, so sensitive. All of the backroom staff are so happy for him."

On Benjamin Mendy:

"So important for us that he's fit. Scoring goals is the last thing I want from him. I want him to defend well, be fit and be focussed. He played two 90 minutes and played quite well. Still we have to wait, it depends on him, similar to John. It doesn't depend on the manager or another one."

feyenoord-v-manchester-city-uefa-champions-league (1)
 (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Cancelo's 'incredible impact'

Joao Cancelo may feel a little hard done by that Benjamin Mendy has seemingly taken his spot at left-back after impressing all season so far. However, Pep Guardiola was full of praise for the Portuguese international:

"He's made an incredible impact this season. His commitment, he's so focussed. He has to work and be concentrated for 90 minutes. He helped us a lot because Aleks, Benjamin and Nathan were injured."

"He's got an incredible personality, his recovery is so good. In the final third his quality is so unique, he can be like a winger. Just like Mendy, he needs to focus in defence. We need it since he comes in and he's getting better." 

manchester-city-v-olympiacos-fc-group-c-uefa-champions-league (1)
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Porto and their manager 

At the Etihad, Porto were a feisty side and their manager didn't get on well with Pep Guardiola. He accused the Catalan coach and the rest of his staff of pressuring referee's into making decisions - something the City manager certainly disagrees with:  

"He can say his opinion but I don't agree that we pressured the referees. We are not the team to do this, I would admit it. When an action happens that you don't agree with, you can talk to the assistant."

On Porto as a team:

"It doesn't matter if they play four at the back as usual or five as they did here. The way they play, the transitions, the set pieces, the commitment defensively when we break the lines."

"We live that experience here, it was a good victory. It doesn't matter their shape or formation. It's part of their culture and we have to adapt, impose our game, and get the result we need for the knockout stages."

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-porto (14)
(Photo by Martin Rickett / POOL / AFP)

-----

