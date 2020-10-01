SI.com
"His finishing – he knows he can do it more" - Pep Guardiola gives his verdict on Raheem Sterling's performance

Shruti Sadbhav

Raheem Sterling's brace and Ferran Torres' debut goal for Manchester City saw the English side pick up their 17th consecutive victory in the Carabao Cup. Although Pep Guardiola's men looked back to their usual best, the curse of missing easy chances came back to haunt one player in particular.

The England International had more than five chances to score - however, he struggled to make the best use of them inside the six-yard box. Pep Guardiola believes that even Sterling knows that he can do more when it comes down to his finishing.

The Catalan manager insisted that Sterling has improved a lot and believes that the player has shown growth in the recent games. Guardiola feels that those are the important things right now with the 'problems' that City have up-front.

burnley-v-manchester-city-carabao-cup-fourth-round (6)
(Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images)

Here's what the Manchester City boss had to say about Raheem Sterling:

"He's improved a lot since we arrived. He played really well [vs Burnley]. His finishing – he knows he can do it more, but I think he grew up a lot. It's important for the team with all the problems we have up-front.

Raheem has ability wherever he plays. I am incredibly delighted and happy with what Raheem gives me personally, but also this team, since we arrived four years ago.”

Other than his finishing, Sterling put in a good performance yesterday. He worked hard for the ball and established an impressive link-up with Ferran Torres. It looks like Pep Guardiola still wants to trust Sterling with the responsibilities of a striker until Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Agüero make their return from their respective injuries. 

-----

