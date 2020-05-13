History makers, Record breakers - The story of Manchester City's Centurion season

Manchester City rewrote the Premier League history books in 2017/18 setting a remarkable 15 new records. These included the earliest title win, biggest winning margin, most consecutive victories, most goals, most wins and ultimately the first to reach 100 points.

On the anniversary of celebrating the domestic dominance of the juggernaut that was City that year, we look back on that Centurion season.

After a rather anticlimactic first season in English football for Pep Guardiola, many were doubting whether the Catalan would be able to work his genius in the Premier League. After a large squad overhaul, City brought in a new goalkeeper in Ederson, full-backs Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy and Danilo, and attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva in the hope of reasserting some dominance at the top of English football.

The season started for the Blues on the South coast, where they comfortably beat newly promoted Brighton 2-0. Just over a week later however, City dropped points in a frustrating evening in which Kyle Walker was sent off on his home debut. It took Raheem Sterling cancelling out Wayne Rooney’s earlier goal to stop from City facing a first defeat. The next weekend City returned to the South coast to face Bournemouth, where Raheem Sterling stepped up again, scoring a 97th minute winner to secure a rather unconvincing 2-1 victory.

The 26th August is the final time City would be described as unconvincing, as they racked up several huge victories to ignite their monumental winning run. A 5-0 demolition of Liverpool was followed by the thrashing of Watford 6-0 and Crystal Palace 5-0.

City then travelled to London for their first big test against the current champions Chelsea. A classy 1-0 win courtesy of a sublime strike by Kevin De Bruyne proved to be the difference, but it felt like much more than a 1-0 victory. The sublime performance acted as a statement to the rest of the league, as City turned a fixture many thought they'd struggle to win, into what at times seemed like a training session.

The wins and the goals continued to pour throughout the Autumn and early Winter, as City battered a sorry Stoke City 7-2 at the Etihad before further victories against Burnley, West Brom and Arsenal before an emphatically clinical 2-0 win at the King Power made it 10 straight league wins.

City continued to show their prowess in the busy December period, as the Champions to be relentless run continued with tight 2-1 victories against Huddersfield, Southampton and West Ham. The most notable of these being against Southampton, where Raheem Sterling came up with anther injury time winner, this time a curling effort into the top corner as City opened up an eight point gap at the top of the table. City then extended their gap to 11 points when they sensationally beat United 2-1 at Old Trafford. Guardiola’s side then put four goals past Swansea, Spurs and Bournemouth in the lead up to Christmas.

After Christmas, Raheem Sterling was the difference again as City scrapped past Newcastle in a narrow 1-0 win before the City’s 18 game winning streak came to an end on New’s Year Eve against a valiant Crystal Palace. The Blues had to settle for a 0-0 draw, but had Ederson to thank for keeping their invincibility in tact, after the Brazilian saved Luka Milivojevic’s penalty in injury time. This meant that City entered the New Year with a 14 point cushion.

City’s invincibility only lasted another week as City’s achilles heel of Anfield remained. Having not won on the red side of Merseyside this century, City’s opportunity to equal Guardiola’s winning record of 19 straight wins at Bayern Munich evaporated in the less than 10 minutes. Liverpool’s notorious front three each found the net early into the second half, soaring them into a 4-1 lead with 20 minutes to play. A spirited City attempted a comeback but were only able to pull two goals back late on.

City only managed back-to-back wins versus Newcastle and West Brom before stumbling again, this time at Turf Moor, as a fantastic strike by Danilo was cancelled out by Johann Berg Gudmundsson eight minutes from time. City then thumped Leicester by five goals to one at the Etihad, with Sergio Agüero scoring four of the goals. The pick of goals, his fourth, a venomous long range strike. The thrashing of the Foxes would be the final time City play in February, but with a 16 point gap at the top of table, the Premier League title was just five more victories away.

After dismantling Arsenal in the League Cup final just four day earlier, City returned to North London to face the Gunners again in a scintillating display, which perfectly optimised everything both City and Pep Guardiola had been about. A ruthless first half display saw City race to a three goal lead and earn a precious three more points.

City were well and truly on their way to the first title of Guardiola’s reign; as they beat Chelsea 1-0 again before wins against Stoke and Everton set up a chance that City supporters could only dream of. The opportunity to win the title at the Etihad against Manchester United.

After a 3-0 defeat in the first leg of the Champions League quarter final against Liverpool, Guardiola opted to rest several key players for the potential title winning derby. Sergio Agüero, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus were all dropped to the bench with Raheem Sterling leading the line. Despite the absentees, City were brilliant in the first half and led 2-0, but missed chances from the likes of Raheem Sterling meant Utd were still in the game.

A buoyant Etihad was soon silenced as Paul Pogba scored twice in as many minutes to unexpectedly bring the game to 2-2 early in the second half. Chris Smalling’s header on 69th minute turned the game on it’s head as United abruptly ended City’s hopes of wrapping up the title against their neighbours. In hindsight, City did only have to wait one more week to be officially crowned Champions.

Despite the pulsating first half performance, a spirited City were unable to overturn the 3-0 deficit to Liverpool in the Champions League second leg, and attention turned to Spurs, where City knew a win would put them three points from the title . Sterling’s second half effort added to another fabulous first half which meant City ran out 3-1 winners and with the knowledge a win against Swansea would secure what had seemed a cert for sometime - unless, United lost to a helpless West Brom the next day.

And lose to a helpless West Brom the next day was incredibly what happened. Jay Rodriguez’s goal 15 minutes from time was enough to secure Pep Guardiola his first title in English football and sparked a crazy Sunday night of celebration.

With 5 games remaining, the now Champions returned and beat a sorry Swansea 5-0 before beating West Ham 4-1.

May 6th 2018 was party time at the Etihad, despite the 0-0 draw to Huddersfield`, thousands entered the Etihad pitch at full time before watching the remarkable achievements of City in the Premier League rewarded with the infamous trophy.

Despite having already lifted their new crown, City still had work to do with knowledge that wins in their final two games would see them become the first ever side to reach the glamorous 100 point tally. A 3-1 victory over Brighton meant City were now just one final win from the landmark total. In a game which went right to the death, Kevin De Bruyne’s long range pass found Gabriel Jesus who steered the ball over the keeper and into the Southampton net to spark even more scenes of jubilation, as a triumphant City reached the century mark.

It was the most spectacular of seasons, as City celebrated an incredible 32 wins, scoring 106 goals, conceding just 27 and keeping 18 clean sheets. Sergio Agüero, inevitably was City’s top scorer with 16 goals, while Kevin De Bruyne got as many assists. Leroy Sané was additionally awarded the PFA’s Young Player of the Year award after being directly involved in 25 goals in 32 appearances as an unstoppable City, wrote their name in club and league folklore.

-----

You can follow Harry on Twitter here: @harrywinters16

You can follow us on Twitter here: @City_Xtra