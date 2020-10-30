"Hopefully I can do a good job this season to stay longer." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Sheffield United)

Manchester City return to Premier League action as they travel to Sheffield United in the early Saturday kick-off. The Blues did the double over the Blades last season, where Sergio Agüero's late strike earned them a point at Bramall Lane.

Here's all the quotes from Pep Guardiola's pre-match press conference...

-----

Updates on Aké, Jesus and Agüero

An injury plagued squad looks like it's edging closer and closer to full fitness. Pep Guardiola has provided an update on the remaining sidelined players:

"Gabriel [Jesus] and Nathan [Ake] are getting better, not [Benjamin] Mendy. We will see, training this afternoon and how they feel. It's important they start to be with the team. It's good to have the amount of players. The more we have the better."

Also - despite not training this week - Sergio Agüero has apparently taken major steps in his road to recovery.

Guardiola believes in the five sub rule

At the end of last season, Pep Guardiola was very vocal about how much the five substitute rule had benefitted his players. The ability to freshen up the side created less injury issues and since it was taken away, they've started to pile up again.

"Definitely they should, 100% [have five subs]. There is statistics: 47% more muscular injuries than previous seasons due to no preparation and amount of games. All the leagues, Germany, Spain, have five subs to protect the players."

"Hopefully they can reconsider and do what they rest of the world do and adjust during the pandemic. The intelligent people adjust the situations in the world for the benefit of the football. Football is the players. We will see."

(LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)

Back to Barcelona?

With the shocking news this week that Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu and his fellow board members had resigned, presidential candidate Victor Font stated exclusively to Sky Sports that he wanted Pep Guardiola back in the managerial role at Camp Nou. Unsurprisingly, Pep was quizzed on this, and came back with some very interesting words:

"I'm incredibly happy here, delighted to be in Manchester and hopefully I can do a good job this season to stay longer."



(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Praise for Foden and Torres

Two players who have really made a good impression this season have been youngsters Phil Foden and Ferran Torres. Both may even be in line for a start this weekend and the manager had praise for the both of them today.

"They play really good. For the way they played, really well, not in his position, incredible effort, offensively, defensively. Delighted for his performance, Phil as well. Everyone played a good game [vs Marseille]"

Kyle Walker an incredible signing

Talking of good performers, England international Kyle Walker has been performing at the top level since joining Manchester City in 2017. His recent games in particular have seen him highly praised by fans and now the manager:

"It was an incredible signing. I want to thank the club for bringing him here. Today the top players can play every three days, three times a week and not get injured."

"Before you sign a player you have to look at his injury history and ability to play. Now this is the best Kyle we have ever seen. He's one of our captains. In the last game against Marseille he did a really good game and hopefully tomorrow too."

(PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Pep knows the players 'love football'

Pep Guardiola was asked how he keeps his side motivated and how they can become unpredictable - even with a lack of training:

"If the manager has to motivate he's over. The desire to play good, help the team, feel important, be decisive: this comes inside themselves. We suggest ideas but playing every three days I can't make a speech. They love football."

"When you have talented players, it's the most unpredictable for the opponents. We've been together for five years and they understand better. For the new ones, step by step. For the teams not in Champions League they have more time to train."

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra