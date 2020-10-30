SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

"Hopefully I can do a good job this season to stay longer." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Sheffield United)

harryasiddall

Manchester City return to Premier League action as they travel to Sheffield United in the early Saturday kick-off. The Blues did the double over the Blades last season, where Sergio Agüero's late strike earned them a point at Bramall Lane. 

Here's all the quotes from Pep Guardiola's pre-match press conference...

-----

Updates on Aké, Jesus and Agüero

An injury plagued squad looks like it's edging closer and closer to full fitness. Pep Guardiola has provided an update on the remaining sidelined players:

"Gabriel [Jesus] and Nathan [Ake] are getting better, not [Benjamin] Mendy. We will see, training this afternoon and how they feel. It's important they start to be with the team. It's good to have the amount of players. The more we have the better."

Also - despite not training this week - Sergio Agüero has apparently taken major steps in his road to recovery.

Image placeholder title

Guardiola believes in the five sub rule

At the end of last season, Pep Guardiola was very vocal about how much the five substitute rule had benefitted his players. The ability to freshen up the side created less injury issues and since it was taken away, they've started to pile up again. 

"Definitely they should, 100% [have five subs]. There is statistics: 47% more muscular injuries than previous seasons due to no preparation and amount of games. All the leagues, Germany, Spain, have five subs to protect the players."

"Hopefully they can reconsider and do what they rest of the world do and adjust during the pandemic. The intelligent people adjust the situations in the world for the benefit of the football. Football is the players. We will see."

Image placeholder title
(LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)

Back to Barcelona?

With the shocking news this week that Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu and his fellow board members had resigned, presidential candidate Victor Font stated exclusively to Sky Sports that he wanted Pep Guardiola back in the managerial role at Camp Nou. Unsurprisingly, Pep was quizzed on this, and came back with some very interesting words:

"I'm incredibly happy here, delighted to be in Manchester and hopefully I can do a good job this season to stay longer." 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Praise for Foden and Torres

Two players who have really made a good impression this season have been youngsters Phil Foden and Ferran Torres. Both may even be in line for a start this weekend and the manager had praise for the both of them today.

"They play really good. For the way they played, really well, not in his position, incredible effort, offensively, defensively. Delighted for his performance, Phil as well. Everyone played a good game [vs Marseille]"

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-porto (2)

Kyle Walker an incredible signing

Talking of good performers, England international Kyle Walker has been performing at the top level since joining Manchester City in 2017. His recent games in particular have seen him highly praised by fans and now the manager:

"It was an incredible signing. I want to thank the club for bringing him here. Today the top players can play every three days, three times a week and not get injured."

"Before you sign a player you have to look at his injury history and ability to play. Now this is the best Kyle we have ever seen. He's one of our captains. In the last game against Marseille he did a really good game and hopefully tomorrow too."

Image placeholder title
(PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Pep knows the players 'love football'

Pep Guardiola was asked how he keeps his side motivated and how they can become unpredictable - even with a lack of training:

"If the manager has to motivate he's over. The desire to play good, help the team, feel important, be decisive: this comes inside themselves. We suggest ideas but playing every three days I can't make a speech. They love football."

"When you have talented players, it's the most unpredictable for the opponents. We've been together for five years and they understand better. For the new ones, step by step. For the teams not in Champions League they have more time to train."

manchester-city-training-session (5)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sheffield United midfielder admits he 'admires' Man City star ahead of Premier League clash

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has told the Sheffield Star how he “admires” Manchester City midfield Kevin De Bruyne ahead of the Blades’ Premier League meeting with the Blues on Saturday.

Harry Winters

Everything You Need To Know: Sheffield United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

This weekend, Pep Guardiola’s side travel over the Pennines to face Sheffield United, knowing anything but three points would leave their title chances in a perilous position.

Harry Winters

Ferran Torres to get his first league start, with Rodri dropped - Sheffield United vs Man City Predicted XI (PL)

Manchester City will look to build on their much improved performance in the Champions League as they return to Premier League action against the Blades at Bramall Lane this Saturday.

richarddugdale

Man City youngster set to be recalled to the England squad

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is expected to be recalled to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the final international break of the calendar year.

Harry Winters

Man City 'preparing' an offer of around €40 million for Bundesliga midfielder

Manchester City are preparing an offer of around €40 million for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola provides major update on Man City future amid Barcelona interest

Pep Guardiola has provided supporters with a significant update on his Manchester City future, amid reports of a potential interest from Barcelona this week.

Freddie Pye

Man City star could be back 'earlier than expected' - possible boost for Liverpool clash

Manchester City could receive a major injury boost when they host Liverpool on November 8th, with Sergio Aguero in line for a return for that game from the hamstring problem sustained at West Ham, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

'Signed his pre-contract', 'new surroundings for next season' - Julian Nagelsmann visits Man City training centre as fans react in numbers

Manchester City fans have reacted in their numbers as news emerged on Thursday afternoon of Julian Nagelsmann visiting the City Football Academy for a training session with his RB Leipzig squad before they jetted back to Germany.

Freddie Pye

by

Waterlazy

Lionel Messi still has Man City as an 'interesting option' - player's father in contact with top club officials over possible move

After a long summer saga between Manchester City and Lionel Messi, the stories of the Argentine’s possible world shattering move to Manchester City have returned - and unsurprisingly given the recent changes at the Camp Nou.

Adam Booker

Man City scouts believe 22-year-old striker 'should be similarly considered' alongside Haaland and Mbappe - officials 'keeping a close eye'

Manchester City scouts are 'keeping a close eye' and 'regularly checking' on Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka, while also 'providing detailed reports' on the player, according to an exclusive report from 90Min.

Adam Booker

by

GILLANE