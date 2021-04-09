"Hopefully more players can join in this position..." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Leeds United)

After earning an important Champions League quarter-final lead in midweek against Borussia Dortmund, attentions turn back to the Premier League - where a win against Leeds United would put Manchester City just eight points away from the league title.

Here's what Pep Guardiola had to say in his press conference before this one...

Reaction to De Bruyne's new contract

"We will see from Kevin [De Bruyne] what he wants to be. This type of player with six years at Man City already, what he wants will be possible. It depends on him."

"I'm never involved in contracts - it belongs with Txiki and Man City. But my personal opinion is I'm more than delighted. If the club is satisfied and Kevin is satisfied, there's a third person satisfied and it’s me."

10 years of KDB?!

"It's not normal, but some players are not normal. We're delighted, hopefully more players can join in this position. I can talk for myself, I've been here five years and will be here two more in principle if the situation goes well."

"The club helps us and I'm glad important players like Kevin can have all the worlds in his hands, all clubs would be delighted to have him so it is a big compliment for Man City."

"Natural ability. It comes from his mum and dad. It belongs absolutely to him..."

Social media blackouts

"World football can help, but it's not going to solve. It's part of society. Educate day by day. Start new generations to do it but if we can help through football to do it then it's more than welcome."

Pep on Bielsa

"I'm overwhelmed, I feel weird. He's a huge competitor. I'm not going to try to be weak after these words because they can do whatever they want. I'm overwhelmed. He's the most honest person."

"When I was able to speak with him, what he says is what he believes. He doesn't say anything or do anything for media. That's why I'm overwhelmed because everybody knows the admiration and respect. He will always be in my heart."

"I always feel I don't deserve it because of course if there is one person who can find the secret or the way we want to play it is him. His work ethic and his knowledge about the game."

"A guy who respects the opponent, who plays for fans, who just wants to play for a victory home or away and convinces the players to follow him. I recognise the best - people say he doesn't win titles but give him Man City and he'll win titles."

Leeds deserve credit for attacking football

"I know how tough it will be tomorrow but hopefully we are prepared to compete because a part of this. We are three games away to be Premier League Champions and tomorrow we have another opportunity to make a bigger step."

"We faced them there, how difficult it was and tomorrow will not be an exception. The quality of the manager and the backroom staff show in the position of the table. Being promoted last season and already safe. They have done incredibly well."

Admiration for what Leeds have achieved

"I'm pretty sure they deserved completely what they got so far. I admire a lot of things they do, especially how they behave on the pitch. It doesn't matter the opponent or the competition, it is a completely different game to what we've played so far."

"They demand you to do something that you aren't used to. At the same time it is a challenge, we are so close - we need three wins, one draw - and when you play at home it's another opportunity. It's between important games vs Borussia Dortmund."

Dias' debut in the reverse fixture

"He has been so important so far. We still have two months but he has been so important with clean sheets and leadership and the quality that he has played."

