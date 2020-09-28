SI.com
“How good they are, how good a team they are, how good players they are..." - Pep Guardiola reveals his post-match team talk

Shruti Sadbhav

Manchester City’s second encounter of the Premier League season against Leicester City saw them succumb to a 2-5 home defeat against the Foxes.

Following the match, it was reported that Pep Guardiola and the rest of the team had a slightly longer talk inside the dressing room. In the post-match conference, the Catalan manager revealed what he told his players following an eye-opening loss at Etihad.

According to reports, Pep Guardiola chose to remain calm, and accepted responsibility for the loss. He went on to remind his players about their calibre and encouraged them to come back stronger. Guardiola believes that the players know how painful the defeat was and what they should do next. Here’s what he had to say,

“How good they are, how good a team they are, how good players they are. They know exactly the defeat is painful, but we have to start again.”

manchester-city-v-leicester-city-premier-league (5)
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The manager also revealed that his talk with the Manchester City players at half-time when both teams were level - instructing his players to avoid making mistakes.

Pep stated; “We spoke at half time that we are playing good, try to avoid mistakes there, but we are playing good, and the rest will be in our hands. But unfortunately we conceded the second, the third and after it was more difficult.”

The infamous 'All or Nothing' Documentary on Manchester City showed how Pep Guardiola likes to keep his criticism of the players limited to the four walls of the dressing room. Therefore, it is easy to speculate that there’s a lot more that he must have told the players, and it will be interesting to see how this will affect City’s game moving forward with Burnley and Leeds on the horizon. 

-----

