How Many Players Are In Action and How They Are Getting On - Man City Players On International Duty

The international fixtures keep coming during the post-club season, and here is a complete overview of which Manchester City representatives are in action on Wednesday.
Author:
Publish date:

How many fixtures could involve City players today?

Just two fixtures on Wednesday had the chance to involve Manchester City players, as Portugal gear up for the upcoming European Championships over the next few weeks, while Brazil partake in a World Cup qualifier.

Paraguay 0-2 Brazil (Full-Time) - World Cup Qualification, CONMBEOL

Portugal vs Israel (19:45 GMT) - Friendly

Which Man City players are confirmed to be in action tonight?

Three of Manchester City's first-team stars had the opportunity to partake in international action on Monday.

Brazil: Both Gabriel Jesus and Ederson started for Brazil against Paraguay.

Portugal:

Updates to follow...

How did Manchester City's players get on in their respective fixtures?

Brazil: Ederson featured for the entire 90 minutes keeping a clean sheet, while Gabriel Jesus provided the assist for Neymar's opener on four minutes, before being replaced on the 82nd minute mark.

Portugal:

Updates to follow...

When can Manchester City's players next be seen in international action?

The next opportunity to catch some of Manchester City's first-team stars in action is on Thursday, with just one game showcasing Pep Guardiola's talent.

USA vs Costa Rica (12:00 GMT) - Friendly

