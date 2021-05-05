How the scars of the past motivated Pep Guardiola to change his style in the Champions League

If it was 2019, and Pep Guardiola found himself with a 2-1 victory away from home in a Champions League knock-out first-leg tie, one thing is for certain - he would have smelled blood, and pounced.

In years past, the second-half display we saw from Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in Paris last Wednesday would have served as proof to the Catalan manager that the opponent was there for the taking, and should be taken. However, one must believe one thing is clear - the scars of the past are yet to heal, and only served as fuel for the his new found pragmatism throughout this current Champions League campaign.

As the full-time whistle went in April 2018, and Manchester City’s Champions League dreams were crushed by the mighty hands of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, I told myself “City will never win the Champions League under Pep Guardiola.”

I believed it, and I felt vindicated yet again just one year later, as Tottenham Hotspur scored three goals at the Etihad Stadium to sink Pep’s ship.

I always had the feeling that Pep Guardiola’s all out attack, high press, ‘we’ll score more than you’ attitude would be the death of him year in, year out. I knew I wasn’t alone in that belief either.

Interestingly, Pep played a more pragmatic style in the first-leg of that Tottenham tie back in 2019, and was a Sergio Aguero penalty miss away from nicking a result in London. I’ve always wondered if that lack of a result scared Pep into ever trying to be pragmatic again...

Fast forward to 2020, and the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, and Manchester City found themselves in a one-off game to get through to the semi-finals, and what does Pep do? He overcompensates.

A back-five, three centre-backs, and the keys to the pitch for a Lyon side who sat outside of the European places in Ligue 1. Did Pep Guardiola do what I wanted him to do? Did he take his foot off of the gas to ensure Manchester City couldn't be burned again? Not only did he take his foot off the gas, he took the keys out of the ignition.

That Lyon game could be looked at as the deepest wound suffered by Manchester City in the Pep Guardiola era. A wound so deep that the most stubborn man on the planet changed his mind. The manager himself even seemed dejected, and at a loss after that crushing defeat in Lisbon.

"It is what it is and hopefully one day we'll bridge this gap," he said.

However, those scars have appeared to be the catalyst for Manchester City’s push to the final in Istanbul this season. A constant reminder that there is another way. A leopard can change its spots and still hunt its prey - and while the champagne football flowed at times throughout the 180 minutes against Paris Saint-Germain, what ultimately pushed this magnificent Manchester City side over the line was grit, control, and discipline.

You couldn’t have told me back in April 2018 that a defensive performance of a lifetime from a 23 year-old centre-half or headed clearances by a Ukrainian left-back would see Manchester City over the line, but they did.

While there are plenty of on and off-the-field tweaks that have lead to this staggering run to the Champions League final, one thing is for certain: Pep Guardiola and his men were desperate to ensure there would be no more wounds.

