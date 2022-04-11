How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City (Champions League Quarter-Final Second-Leg): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

Manchester City travel to the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night in the Champions League quarter-final second-leg, and here is how you can watch events unfold from around the world.

Following a pulsating 2-2 draw against Premier League title rivals Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the intensity of matches coming up for Manchester City does not stop this week.

Coming up next is a mammoth clash against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second-leg, with the tie finely poised after the first round of 90 minutes in Manchester last week.

A single strike from Kevin De Bruyne - who combined expertly with Phil Foden - was the difference between the two sides, on a night where Diego Simeone's defensive set-up caused frustration for the Premier League outfit.

The Belgian midfielder continued his fine form on the pitch at the weekend, and specifically in front of goal, as he was one of two goalscorers against Jurgen Klopp's squad alongside Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus - who will be suspended for the trip to Madrid this week due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Awaiting the winner of Atletico Madrid against Manchester City, is either Chelsea or Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals - with the Spanish outfit currently holding a 3-1 advantage over the London club courtesy of a Karim Benzema hat-trick at Stamford Bridge last week.

As Manchester City look to secure their place in the last four of Europe's premier club competition for the second season running, and go one step further following disappointment in Portugal last summer, here is how you can keep track of Atletico Madrid against Manchester City from around the world.

Global Kick-Off Times IMAGO / NurPhoto United Kingdom 20:00 BST United Arab Emirates 00:00 UAE United States of America Eastern time: 16:00 EST Pacific time: 13:00 PST Indian Subcontinent 01:30 IST TV Listings IMAGO / News Images In the UK, Wednesday night's match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2. Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City will also be available live on BT Sport Ultimate. Highlights of Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City will be available on the BT Sport YouTube channel shortly after the full-time whistle. For those in the UK and in the Greater Manchester region who wish to follow the game via audio, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game. For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV. JioTV and Sony LIV will cater to viewers in the Indian Subcontinent. For fans living elsewhere, you can find the complete TV listings here.

