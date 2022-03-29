How to Watch Burnley vs Manchester City (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

Manchester City travel to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon to take on Burnley, as the Premier League returns following the international break, and here is how you can watch events unfold from around the world.

After a two-week break from competitive club action, Manchester City will return to their pursuit of a second-consecutive Premier League crown this weekend, as they travel north to take on Sean Dyche's side.

Pep Guardiola's side closed off their last run of club games in style, as they progressed to an FA Cup semi-final against title rivals Liverpool via an impressive second-half performance against Southampton, as part of a 4-1 victory against the Saints away from home.

This weekend will pose a very different challenge, as Manchester City look to bounce back from their last Premier League match, that saw them drop a further two points through a frustrating 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace.

Burnley are the opponents on Saturday afternoon - a side who are scrapping at the foot of the table, and desperate to secure life in the Premier League next season, but are without a win in their last four fixtures in the top-flight.

However, the Clarets are more than capable of pulling off an upset, with their last win coming against a Tottenham side at Turf Moor who had just defeated Pep Guardiola's men at the Etihad Stadium via a last-minute Harry Kane header.

As Manchester City look to return to winning ways and secure top-spot in the Premier League going into a crunch clash against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium a week later, here is how you can watch events unfold at Turf Moor from around the world!

Global Kick-Off Times IMAGO / Action Plus United Kingdom 15:00 BST United Arab Emirates 18:00 UAE United States of America Eastern time: 10:00 EST Pacific time: 07:00 PST Indian Subcontinent 19:30 IST Live Watchalong w/ City Xtra YouTube.com/CityXtra You can join Lewis and Jordan from the City Xtra YouTube channel live during pre-match, throughout the game, and post-match, along with thousands of other Manchester City fans from around the world! Check out the channel, subscribe, and turn notifications on so you don't miss out! TV Listings IMAGO / Colorsport In the UK, Saturday afternoon's match will not be broadcast live due to the 3PM TV blackout. However, highlights of Burnley vs Manchester City will be available on the club’s official website and app, alongside a full match replay with a CITY+ subscription after midnight. BBC Match of the Day will also be showing highlights of the game after 10:20PM on Saturday night, and in the early hours of Sunday morning. For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game. For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV. While Hotstar VIP and JioTV will cater to viewers in the Indian Subcontinent. For fans living elsewhere, you can find the complete TV listings here.

