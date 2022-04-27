How to Watch Leeds United vs Manchester City (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

Manchester City make the journey north to take on Leeds United at Elland Road in a huge Premier League clash that could play a major role in the direction of this season's top-flight crown, and here is how you can watch events unfold from around the world.

Manchester City can take yet another step closer to retaining their Premier League title for the second time under manager Pep Guardiola this weekend, should they retain their midweek form and secure victory over a rejuvenated Leeds United side.

Pep Guardiola's men continue to be locked into an intense title race with Liverpool, but moved away from Premier League duties in midweek as they faced the task of European heavyweights Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first-leg at the Etihad Stadium.

A seven-goal thriller entertained viewers from all over the globe, as Manchester City secured a slender one-goal advantage to take to the Santiago Bernabeu next Wednesday, following the 4-3 win over Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Leeds United will pose a very different threat in the weekend's fixture, with the Yorkshire club looking to secure their place in the Premier League for another season under new manager Jesse Marsch.

As the Premier League champions bid to take another step towards a fourth English top-flight title in five years, here is how you can watch every moment of the clash between Leeds United and Manchester City on TV this weekend.

Global Kick-Off Times IMAGO / News Images United Kingdom 17:30 BST United Arab Emirates 20:30 UAE United States of America Eastern time: 12:30 EST Pacific time: 09:30 PST Indian Subcontinent 22:00 IST Live Watchalong w/ City Xtra YouTube.com/CityXtra You can join Lewis and Jordan from the City Xtra YouTube channel live for pre-match, throughout the game and post-match content, along with thousands of Manchester City fans from around the world! Check out the channel, subscribe, and turn notifications on so you don't miss out! TV Listings IMAGO / PA Images In the UK, Saturday evening's match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. BBC Match of the Day will also show full match highlights of the match from around 10:30PM [UK] on TV for residents in the UK. For those in the Greater Manchester region who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will also be providing live coverage.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

Viewers in the United Arab Emirates will be able to watch the game via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

JioTV and Hotstar VIP will cater to viewers in the Indian Subcontinent.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the complete TV listings here.

