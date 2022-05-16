How To Watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

Manchester City and Aston Villa are set to go head-to-head on Sunday afternoon, in a clash that will decide whether Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp's side is crowned 2021/2022 Premier League champions.

Manchester City endured a slip-up in their bid to retain the Premier League title at the weekend, by succumbing to a dramatic 2-2 draw against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

After a Jarrod Bowen brace in the first-half looked set to sink the visitors at the London Stadium, Manchester City clawed their way back in the second 45 minutes, courtesy of a well-taken Jack Grealish volley and a Vladimir Coufal own goal.

While City could have walked away with all three points in the dying embers of the contest, Riyad Mahrez’s spot kick was saved by Lukasz Fabianski, which meant both sides had to share the spoils.

With nearest challengers Liverpool going into their upcoming fixtures against Southampton and Wolves as outright favourites, Pep Guardiola’s side will have to get a win against Aston Villa on the final day of the season in order to be crowned champions.

The Villains’ recent form has been hit and miss, with two wins and losses apiece as well as a single draw in their last five Premier League encounters.

However, hosting the Birmingham-based outfit is not set to be a simple task for the Premier League champions, due to the wealth of quality they possess as well as the much-discussed Liverpool connection the club share through Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho.

In a clash that is set to decide the ultimate fate of the Premier League race, here is how you can keep track of the contest from across the globe on Sunday.

Global Kick-Off Times United Kingdom 16:00 BST United Arab Emirates 19:00 UAE United States of America Eastern Time: 11:00 EST Pacific Time: 08:00 PST Indian Subcontinent 20:30 IST TV Listings

In the UK, Sunday afternoon's match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

For those in the Greater Manchester region who wish to follow the game via audio, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

Viewers in the UAE can watch the match live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

JioTV and Hotstar VIP will cater to viewers in the Indian Subcontinent.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the complete TV listings here.

