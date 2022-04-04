Skip to main content

How to Watch Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid (Champions League Quarter-Final First-Leg): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

Manchester City host Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg, and here is how you can watch events unfold from around the world.

After a two-week break from competitive club action, Manchester City returned to club duties at the weekend, as Pep Guardiola's men maintained their spot at the top of the Premier League table for another matchday.

First-half strikes from midfield duo Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan ensured City secured all three points at Burnley's Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon - a ground that has proven to be a significant hurdle for the Etihad club in previous seasons.

Tuesday night will present the current Premier League leaders with a very different challenge in some sense, as La Liga champions Atletico Madrid travel to Manchester for the second consecutive Champions League knock-out round.

While Manchester City cruised past Sporting CP via a 5-0 aggregate victory in the round of 16, Atletico Madrid battled past Manchester United over two-legs, including an away victory to secure progression in the second-leg at Old Trafford.

Despite their domestic success last season, Atletico Madrid have struggled to seriously defend their La Liga crown, as they currently sit third in the Spanish top-flight, but 12 points off of first-placed leaders Real Madrid.

As Manchester City look to secure their place in the Champions League semi-finals for just the third time in their history, here are all the details about the match at the Etihad Stadium including global kick-off times and TV listings.

Global Kick-Off Times

imago1010472693h

United Kingdom

20:00 BST

United Arab Emirates

00:00 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 16:00 EST

Pacific time: 13:00 PST

Indian Subcontinent

01:30 IST

TV Listings

imago1010472632h

In the UK, Tuesday night's match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2.

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid will also be available live on BT Sport Ultimate.

Highlights of Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid will be available on the BT Sport YouTube channel shortly after the full-time whistle.

For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

Sony Live and JioTV will cater to viewers in the Indian Subcontinent.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the complete TV listings here.

