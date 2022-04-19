Skip to main content

How to Watch Manchester City vs Brighton (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

Manchester City return to Premier League action following defeat in the final-four of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, with a clash against Brighton at the Etihad Stadium next on the agenda, and here is how you can watch events unfold from around the world.

Manchester City's hectic four-game schedule against La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and Premier League title rivals Liverpool has finally come to an end, with a bounce back from defeat required in midweek.

Pep Guardiola's side fell to defeat at the semi-final stage of the FA Cup for the fourth time under the Catalan coach, after a disastrous first-half performance against Liverpool ultimately put the game beyond any doubt, despite a second-half comeback.

A header from Ibrahima Konate and a brace from Sadio Mane inside 45 minutes had put Liverpool 3-0 ahead at Wembley Stadium by the break, with goals from Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva only putting City within touching distance of Jurgen Klopp's side.

Next up for Manchester City is a return to action at the Etihad Stadium - the first of three consecutive home games across two competitions for the Blues, with Brighton being the first opponents.

Graham Potter's side are in a rich vein of form away from home, securing impressive victories against both Tottenham and Arsenal in North London - stressing the need for focus in the clash at the Etihad Stadium.

As Manchester City look to retain their position at the top of the Premier League table amid intense pressure from Liverpool - who sit just one point behind Pep Guardiola's squad - here is how you can keep track of the clash from around the globe.

Global Kick-Off Times

imago1011344649h

United Kingdom

20:00 BST

United Arab Emirates

23:00 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

Indian Subcontinent

00:30 IST

TV Listings

imago1008021888h

In the UK, Wednesday night's match will not be broadcast live on television but is available via Talksport on national radio.

For those in the Greater Manchester region who wish to follow the game, BBC Radio Manchester will also be providing live coverage.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

Viewers in the United Arab Emirates will be able to watch the game via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

JioTV and Hotstar VIP will cater to viewers in the Indian Subcontinent.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the complete TV listings here.

