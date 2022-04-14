How to Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

Manchester City travel to London to face Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final, and here is how you can watch events unfold from around the world.

After a dramatic night in the Spanish capital embroiled in controversy surrounding the behaviour of Atletico Madrid, Manchester City's hectic four-game schedule against the La Liga champions and Liverpool will come to an end this weekend.

Next up is the final-four of England's most traditional cup competition, with a semi-final tie against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side at Wembley Stadium - with a place in a showpiece final against either Chelsea or Crystal Palace up for grabs.

While there were no goals in the clash at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night, Manchester City will head into the clash against Liverpool high on confidence, after reaching their second consecutive Champions League semi-final.

The performance against Diego Simeone's men illustrated a new resilience within the Manchester City squad - the ability to stand strong in Europe's premier club competition, and ride their way through immense pressure and hostility.

While Manchester City have Real Madrid awaiting in the semi-finals of the Champions League, it is Liverpool who await them in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, with Jurgen Klopp's squad also having secured their place in the last-four of Europe's top cup.

As Manchester City look to book their place in just their second FA Cup final under the leadership of Pep Guardiola this weekend, here is how you can keep track of the second clash against Liverpool in a week from around the globe.

Global Kick-Off Times IMAGO / PA Images United Kingdom 15:30 BST United Arab Emirates 18:30 UAE United States of America Eastern time: 10:30 EST Pacific time: 07:30 PST Indian Subcontinent 20:00 IST TV Listings IMAGO / Xinhua In the UK, Saturday afternoon's match will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC One HD. For those in the Greater Manchester region who wish to follow the game via audio, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game. For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV. JioTV and Sony LIV will cater to viewers in the Indian Subcontinent. For fans living elsewhere, you can find the complete TV listings here.

