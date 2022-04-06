How to Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a Premier League clash that could have huge ramifications on the direction of the English top-flight crown this season, and here is how you can watch events unfold from around the world.

With the return of Champions League action now out of the way, Manchester City will return to Premier League action this weekend, with the visit of top-flight title rivals Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium.

In European competition this week, a single strike from Kevin De Bruyne saw Manchester City break down a stubborn and defensive-minded Atletico Madrid side in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg - handing Pep Guardiola's side a crucial advantage going into the second portion of 90 minutes next week.

However, before then City have an even greater challenge on their plate, as they look to go four-points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table by beating the Merseyside outfit on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool have found themselves often being the chasing team this season, and just a single point lies between themselves and the Etihad outfit, however a win for Jurgen Klopp's men would put them two points clear at the top.

For the Reds in midweek, they put three goals past a Benfica side who only replied through a single Darwin Nunez goal in Portugal, putting them in the driving seat ahead of next week's round of Champions League quarter-final second-legs.

As Manchester City look to potentially place one hand on the Premier League title for the second consecutive season, here are all the details about the match against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium this weekend, including global kick-off times and TV listings.

Global Kick-Off Times IMAGO / PA Images United Kingdom 16:30 BST United Arab Emirates 19:30 UAE United States of America Eastern time: 11:30 EST Pacific time: 08:30 PST Indian Subcontinent 21:00 IST Live Watchalong w/ City Xtra YouTube.com/CityXtra You can join Lewis and Jordan from the City Xtra YouTube channel live during pre-match, throughout the game, and post-match, along with thousands of other Manchester City fans from around the world! Check out the channel, subscribe, and turn notifications on so you don't miss out! TV Listings IMAGO / PA Images In the UK, Sunday afternoon's match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event. Manchester City vs Liverpool will also be available live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD. Full match highlights of Manchester City vs Liverpool will be available from 10:30PM in the UK on BBC's Match of the Day 2. For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game. For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV. JioTV and Hotstar VIP will cater to viewers in the Indian Subcontinent. For fans living elsewhere, you can find the complete TV listings here.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube