Skip to main content

How to Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a Premier League clash that could have huge ramifications on the direction of the English top-flight crown this season, and here is how you can watch events unfold from around the world.

With the return of Champions League action now out of the way, Manchester City will return to Premier League action this weekend, with the visit of top-flight title rivals Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium.

In European competition this week, a single strike from Kevin De Bruyne saw Manchester City break down a stubborn and defensive-minded Atletico Madrid side in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg - handing Pep Guardiola's side a crucial advantage going into the second portion of 90 minutes next week.

However, before then City have an even greater challenge on their plate, as they look to go four-points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table by beating the Merseyside outfit on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool have found themselves often being the chasing team this season, and just a single point lies between themselves and the Etihad outfit, however a win for Jurgen Klopp's men would put them two points clear at the top.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For the Reds in midweek, they put three goals past a Benfica side who only replied through a single Darwin Nunez goal in Portugal, putting them in the driving seat ahead of next week's round of Champions League quarter-final second-legs.

As Manchester City look to potentially place one hand on the Premier League title for the second consecutive season, here are all the details about the match against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium this weekend, including global kick-off times and TV listings.

Global Kick-Off Times

imago1007063168h

United Kingdom

16:30 BST

United Arab Emirates

19:30 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:30 EST

Pacific time: 08:30 PST

Indian Subcontinent

21:00 IST

Live Watchalong w/ City Xtra

Screenshot 2022-03-29 at 00.19.02

You can join Lewis and Jordan from the City Xtra YouTube channel live during pre-match, throughout the game, and post-match, along with thousands of other Manchester City fans from around the world!

Check out the channel, subscribe, and turn notifications on so you don't miss out!

TV Listings

imago1007062292h

In the UK, Sunday afternoon's match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Manchester City vs Liverpool will also be available live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Full match highlights of Manchester City vs Liverpool will be available from 10:30PM in the UK on BBC's Match of the Day 2.

For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

JioTV and Hotstar VIP will cater to viewers in the Indian Subcontinent.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the complete TV listings here.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011067325h
News

Manchester City ARE A 'Big Club', Insists Manager Pep Guardiola

By Srinivas Sadhanand24 minutes ago
imago1011091313h
News

Manchester City Hit 'Sticking Points' in Contract Negotiations With Phil Foden - Talks Have Been Ongoing For TWELVE Months

By Harry Winters54 minutes ago
imago1011084655h
News

Manchester City 'Discussing' Transfer Budget For the Summer Window - Key Targets Revealed

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1011090914h
News

"They Might Be the Best Side in the World" - Diego Simeone Heaps Praise on Manchester City After Champions League Clash

By Harry Winters1 hour ago
imago1011067276h
Features/Opinions

Pep Guardiola The Overthinker? - A Week in the City

By Joe Butterfield2 hours ago
imago1011097939h
News

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester City are 'Discussing' a Contract Extension With Raheem Sterling

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1010716747h
News

Manchester City 'Really Rate' European Boss as Pep Guardiola Successor in 2023

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1011093359h
News

Pep Guardiola Admits Manchester City Have to 'Control Their Emotions' Against Atletico Madrid in the Second Leg

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago