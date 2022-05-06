How to Watch Manchester City vs Newcastle United (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

Manchester City continue their pursuit of a second successive Premier League crown this weekend, after a week of heartbreak following their dramatic Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Real Madrid, and here is how you can watch events unfold from around the world.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be looking to maintain their hold on the Premier League title with a win against Newcastle United this weekend, amid continued and intense pressure from Liverpool - who have ensured that the gap at the top of the table remains just one point in Manchester City’s favour.

Despite their positive result last weekend, Manchester City will be going into the game against Eddie Howe’s side off the back of their most devastating results of the season - Wednesday night’s dramatic 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish capital.

Two late goals from Rodrygo in the regulation period forced the game into extra-time, after Riyad Mahrez had initially put Manchester City into what seemed at the time to be an unassailable 5-3 aggregate lead. Karim Benzema’s extra-time first-half penalty then ultimately stole the victory from the Premier League outfit, securing a 6-5 win on aggregate for the newly crowned La Liga champions.

It’s more positive on the Premier League form front for Manchester City, who will be coming into this game off the back of the dominant 4-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road last Saturday - however, the match four days later will almost certainly be playing on the minds of those in attendance.

This weekend, it is the visit of Eddie Howe’s newly-taken over Newcastle United, who have impressed many since Saudi Arabia’s transformational purchase and transfer window endured by the North-East club.

As the Premier League champions look towards cementing their place at the top of the table for another match day, here is how you can watch every moment of the clash between Manchester City and Newcastle United on TV this weekend.

Global Kick-Off Times IMAGO / NurPhoto United Kingdom 16:30 BST United Arab Emirates 19:30 UAE United States of America Eastern time: 11:30 EST Pacific time: 08:30 PST Indian Subcontinent 21:00 IST TV Listings IMAGO / NurPhoto In the UK, Sunday afternoon's match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. BBC Match of the Day will also show full match highlights from around 10:20PM (UK), with a full match replay available via ManCity.com and their officials subscription streaming service afterwards. For those in the Greater Manchester region who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will also be providing live coverage. For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV. Viewers in the United Arab Emirates will be able to watch the game via beIN SPORTS CONNECT. JioTV and Hotstar VIP will cater to viewers in the Indian Subcontinent. For fans living elsewhere, you can find the complete TV listings here.

