How to Watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Final): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

Manchester City welcome Real Madrid to the Etihad Stadium for the opening leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday evening, and here is how you can watch events unfold from around the world.

Manchester City can take a major step towards a second Champions League final appearance in a row when they welcome Real Madrid to the Etihad Stadium on the back of a convincing 5-1 thrashing of Watford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's men are locked into an intense title race with Liverpool, who freed them from any further cup obligations with a 3-2 victory over the Blues in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley a few weeks ago, though City remain one point clear of Jurgen Klopp's men in the table.

Real Madrid took a major step towards the La Liga title with a 3-1 win against Osasuna last week, though David Alaba was forced off with a thigh issue ahead of his side's visit to Manchester this week.

As the Premier League champions bid to make the final of Europe's elite club competition for the second time in a row, here is how you can keep track of Manchester City against Real Madrid from around the world.

Global Kick-Off Times

Etihad Stadium View Cover

United Kingdom

20:00 BST

United Arab Emirates

00:00 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 16:00 EST

Pacific time: 13:00 PST

Indian Subcontinent

01:30 IST

Live Watchalong w/ City Xtra

City Xtra YT

You can join Lewis and Jordan from the City Xtra YouTube channel live for pre-match, throughout the game and post-match content, along with thousands of Manchester City fans from around the world!

Check out the channel, subscribe, and turn notifications on so you don't miss out!

TV Listings

Rodri vs Atletico 1

In the UK, Tuesday evening's tie will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid will also be available live on BT Sport Ultimate.

Highlights of Manchester City vs Real Madrid will be available on the BT Sport YouTube channel shortly after the full-time whistle.

For those in the UK and in the Greater Manchester region who wish to follow the game via audio, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on CBS Sports and Paramount+.

JioTV and Sony LIV will cater to viewers in the Indian Subcontinent.

Jesus goal vs Watford 1
