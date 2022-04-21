How To Watch Manchester City vs Watford (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

As Manchester City gear up to go head-to-head once again, this time against Premier League strugglers Watford on Saturday afternoon, here is how you can watch the contest from across the globe.

After bowing out of the FA Cup by succumbing to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the semi-final, Manchester City returned to winning ways in style with a 3-0 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night.

With Jurgen Klopp’s men putting Manchester United to the sword with a 4-0 annihilation to temporarily reach the summit of the Premier League table, Pep Guardiola’s side regained top spot in less than 24 hours, by beating a well-drilled Seagulls side.

Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva put every doubt to bed from Manchester City fans across the world after a frustrating first-half, as the Blues continued their quest to retain their league title.

However, their unforgiving schedule means the league leaders are set to almost immediately return to on-field competitive action, as they gear up to face Roy Hodgson's Watford side as soon as on Saturday afternoon.

Here is how you can keep track of the upcoming league encounter between 1st and 19th place in the Premier League this weekend.

Global Kick-Off Times

United Kingdom
15:00 BST

United Arab Emirates
18:00 UAE

United States of America
Eastern Time: 10:00 EST
Pacific Time: 07:00 PST

Indian Subcontinent
19:30 IST

TV Listings

In the UK, Saturday’s match will not be broadcast live on TV, however will be available via live match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.

For those in the Greater Manchester region who wish to follow the game via audio, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

Viewers in the United Arab Emirates will be able to watch the game via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

JioTV and HotstarVIP will cater to viewers in the Indian Subcontinent.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the complete TV listings here.

