Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

How To Watch Switzerland vs Portugal; Joao Cancelo Bernardo Silva Set To Feature

Portugal travel to Switzerland to round off this summer's Nations League fixtures with Manchester City stars Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva being star players for Fernando Santos' side.

In the reverse fixture, Portugal convincingly beat Switzerland 4-0 with goals coming from William Carvalho, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Citizen Joao Cancelo.

Cancelo

Cancelo celebrating for Portugal 

Portugal top their group with seven points after three games as they have also drawn with Spain and beat the Czech Republic on top of thrashing Switzerland.

Santos' side underwhelmed in last year's Euros and are hoping to do better in the World Cup this year spearheaded by Ronaldo who may be featuring in his last ever World Cup due to him being 38-years-old.

The game against Switzerland will take place at the Stade de Geneve with kick off at 7:45pm GMT time.

Silva

Silva in action for Portugal

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where to watch?

For UK viewers the game will be shown on Premier Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 19.35pm.

The Premier Player will offer a live stream service for those who subscribe, with packages costing from £9.99 onwards in the UK.

US viewers can tune in to Fox Sports Network. Portugal vs Switzerland match will be shown live on Fox Sports 1.

For fans in India The Sony Pictures Sports Network has the rights to show 2022-23 UEFA Nations League.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

gavi
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Eye Up Swoop For Barcelona Star Gavi

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Alvarez 1
Transfer Rumours

River Plate Find Potential Replacement for Manchester City bound Julian Alvarez

By Elliot Thompson15 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring against Leeds
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal and Manchester City Continue Talks For Gabriel Jesus

By Dylan Mcbennett19 hours ago
Bernardo cover
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona to Use Funds From Frenkie De Jong Sale To Pursue Bernardo Silva

By Dylan McbennettJun 11, 2022
Grealish
News

Manchester City star Jack Grealish Expected To Start For England Against Italy

By Elliot ThompsonJun 11, 2022
Cucurella 3
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola's Priority Is To Sign Brighton's Marc Cucurella This Summer

By Callum Baker-EllisJun 11, 2022
imago1012206128h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Prioritising Fernandinho Replacement with Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips Top of the List

By Matt SkinnerJun 11, 2022
Fernandinho vs Norwich Away
News

Manchester City Release Five Players Including 26-Goal Star

By Elliot ThompsonJun 10, 2022