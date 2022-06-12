How To Watch Switzerland vs Portugal; Joao Cancelo Bernardo Silva Set To Feature

Portugal travel to Switzerland to round off this summer's Nations League fixtures with Manchester City stars Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva being star players for Fernando Santos' side.

In the reverse fixture, Portugal convincingly beat Switzerland 4-0 with goals coming from William Carvalho, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Citizen Joao Cancelo.

Cancelo celebrating for Portugal IMAGO / NurPhoto

Portugal top their group with seven points after three games as they have also drawn with Spain and beat the Czech Republic on top of thrashing Switzerland.

Santos' side underwhelmed in last year's Euros and are hoping to do better in the World Cup this year spearheaded by Ronaldo who may be featuring in his last ever World Cup due to him being 38-years-old.

The game against Switzerland will take place at the Stade de Geneve with kick off at 7:45pm GMT time.

Silva in action for Portugal IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Where to watch?

For UK viewers the game will be shown on Premier Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 19.35pm.

The Premier Player will offer a live stream service for those who subscribe, with packages costing from £9.99 onwards in the UK.

US viewers can tune in to Fox Sports Network. Portugal vs Switzerland match will be shown live on Fox Sports 1.

For fans in India The Sony Pictures Sports Network has the rights to show 2022-23 UEFA Nations League.

