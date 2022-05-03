Skip to main content

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City (Champions League Semi-Final Second-Leg): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

Manchester City make the journey to the Spanish capital in a mammoth Champions League clash that could see Pep Guardiola's side reach consecutive showpiece European finals, and here is how you can watch events unfold from around the world.

Manchester City can complete their route to back-to-back Champions League finals on Wednesday night, should they manage to maintain their advantage from the semi-final first-leg and overcome the challenge of Real Madrid.

The current Premier League leaders come in to the clash in the Spanish capital off the back of a dominant and impressive victory in Yorkshire at the weekend, as they maintained their place at the top of the table through a 4-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road.

Going in to the clash at the Santiago Bernabéu, Manchester City will be buoyed by their impressive performance in the semi-final first-leg, as they defeated Carlo Ancelotti's side 4-3 - but more importantly, had plenty of opportunities to score more. 

Real Madrid are likely to offer a very different challenge to the one posed by Leeds United on Saturday evening, with the newly-crowned La Liga champions seeking to overcome a deficit against English opposition in consecutive rounds.

As the Premier League champions and last year's Champions League finalists bid to take another step towards European glory, here is how you can watch every moment of the clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City on TV this weekend.

Global Kick-Off Times

imago1010776596h

United Kingdom

20:00 BST

United Arab Emirates

23:00 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

Indian Subcontinent

00:30 IST

KDB goal vs RMA Home

In the UK, Wednesday night's match will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

ManCity.com will also show full match highlights of the match later on in the evening, with a full match replay available via the club's official subscription streaming service afterwards.

For those in the Greater Manchester region who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will also be providing live coverage.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

Viewers in the United Arab Emirates will be able to watch the game via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

JioTV and Sony LIV will cater to viewers in the Indian Subcontinent.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the complete TV listings here.

