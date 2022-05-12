Skip to main content

How To Watch West Ham vs Manchester City (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

As Manchester City prepare to lock horns against West Ham on Sunday afternoon in their penultimate match of the Premier League season, here is how you can watch the events unfold around the world.

After Liverpool’s 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Tuesday night put them temporarily level on points with Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s side regained their three-point lead in style, courtesy of a 5-1 demolition job against Wolves.

Kevin De Bruyne was the protagonist behind City's emphatic victory, as he stole the show with an astonishing four-goal display against one of the best defences in Europe based on form this season.

Raheem Sterling also scored his third goal in his last two Premier League encounters, as Manchester City now need just four points to retain their top-flight crown for the second time under Pep Guardiola.

However, that is certainly easier said than done, as Manchester City are set to go toe-to-toe against a West Ham side that have been one of the biggest success stories of the ongoing campaign.

City are in the midst of a defensive crisis, and the prospect of facing dangerous attackers such as Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio away from home could be a potential banana skin for the Premier League champions.

It is worth noting that the Hammers have won only one of their last five games in all competitions, tasting defeat in the remaining four contests which could well mean they might be for the taking against an in-form Manchester City side.

Here is how you can keep track of Manchester City’s upcoming battle live from around the world!

Global Kick-Off Times

United Kingdom

14:00 GMT

United Arab Emirates

17:00 UAE

United States of America

Eastern Time: 09:00 EST

Pacific Time: 06:00 PST

Indian Subcontinent

18:30 IST

Live Watchalong w/ City Xtra

TV Listings

In the UK, Sunday afternoon's match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

For those in the Greater Manchester region who wish to follow the game via audio, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

Viewers in the UAE can watch the match live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

JioTV and Hotstar VIP will cater to viewers in the Indian Subcontinent.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the complete TV listings here.

