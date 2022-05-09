Skip to main content

How To Watch Wolves vs Manchester City (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

As Manchester City are set to go toe-to-toe against Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday night, here is how you can watch the events unfold from around the world.

Manchester City bounced back from their Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid in style on the weekend, with a dominant 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle United on Sunday evening.

Goals from Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Phil Foden and a Raheem Sterling brace saw City take advantage of Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham on Saturday evening, by extending their lead at the top of the Premier League table to three points.

However, a tricky fixture awaits Pep Guardiola’s side on Wednesday night, as they travel to the Molineux to square up against Wolves.

Despite Bruno Lage’s men only winning one out of their last five league fixtures - with the remaining games ending in two defeats and two draws apiece - their confidence must be sky-high after coming back from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw against Chelsea.

Regardless, there simply is no bigger challenge for any side in English football at present than to go up against a Manchester City side that have their eyes perched on retaining their league crown.

As Manchester City aim to maintain their dominance at the summit of the league table with yet another victory against Wolves, here is how you can keep track of the mid-week Premier League contest.

Global Kick-Off Times

imago1008578991h

United Kingdom

20:15 BST

United Arab Emirates

23:15 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:15 EST

Pacific Time: 12:15 PST

Indian Subcontinent

00:45 IST

TV Listings

imago1010685684h

In the UK, Wednesday night’s match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

For those in the Greater Manchester region who wish to follow the game via audio, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

Viewers in the UAE can watch the match live on TOD or beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Star Sports Select 1 and Hotstar VIP will cater to viewers in the Indian Subcontinent.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the complete TV listings here.

imago1011432553h
