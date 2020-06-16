"I don't know the physical condition..." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Arsenal)

FOOTBALL IS BACK! But not as you know it. We might have to wait for a return to the Etihad Stadium, but Manchester City will be there tomorrow taking on Arsenal - as Premier League football returns.

Here are all the key talking points as Pep Guardiola faced a *virtual* press conference ahead of this one...

-----

A tough few months...

With football returning following the COVID-19 pandemic, it's a time of reflection for us all - and it's no different for Pep Guardiola, who believes it's nice to get back into a routine:

"I’m happy to come back to this routine. I live personally what everyone else lives. All the people who lost are important. We have families to stay strong with all of us."

"Nobody would expect what has happened - not even the best scientists in the world. What is important is the health of the people. In Spain, Germany, England, they have decided we have to play and we are going to play.



We have to adapt as players and as a team and we are going to do that as quick as possible."



-----

Fitness update

For all the players, this is the longest time they've gone without playing some sort of professional football. So how are their fitness levels coping? Pep Guardiola seems to think they've come back in good shape:

"They came back really well and we don't have any complaints. The way we are now, like the other clubs, I don't know. Tomorrow we will see the level. From there, we are going to see and suggest what we can do better. What we were worried about over the three weeks is the lack of preparation, not like in Germany or Spain where they worked five or six weeks.

The players are training good but I don’t know the physical condition. I think we are ready to play one game, but three days after another one, and four days after another? We are not ready. That’s why you have to rotate and use all players."

-----

Pep's thoughts on Kyle Walker

During the government imposed lockdown, Kyle Walker broke the guidelines on numerous occasions. Since then, the England international has released a lengthy statement detailing the reasons for his actions. When Pep Guardiola was asked about the situation, he had sympathy for his right-back:

"I judge my players with what happen on the pitch. He made a brave statement about what happened in this period. The club spoke with him. I want the best for him and his family, wife, kids, his parents.



The human being always come first ahead of the football player. Kyle expressed his thoughts in a statement."



-----

The Student meets the Master

Tomorrows game pitches former Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta against Pep Guardiola - the student meets the master - and, as expected, Pep has a lot of respect for his managerial counterpart:

"I’m so excited to see him [Arteta], one of the nicest people I ever met. It was a joy for me and for all of us to work with him. The feeling I have is he’s happy there [Arsenal] and doing an incredible job. I’m looking forward to seeing him.



This game belongs to the players, they make the difference. He knows absolutely everything of us, he was an incredibly important part of our success, he helped us to be who were were and who we are. We are delighted he [Mikel Arteta] will come back, especially if he is happy there. We sent a message an hour and a half ago. It was about the wine we are going to drink after the game if social distance allows!"



-----

No thoughts about the Champions League

With the remainder of the Champions League set to be played in a mini-tournament in Lisbon, Portugal - Pep Guardiola was asked about his thoughts about City's chances:

"Honestly there is no thought about Real Madrid or the UCL now. Normally I don't prepare games or ideas thinking much longer [ahead]. All I am thinking about is Arsenal. Then how we recover and play against Burnley."

-----

