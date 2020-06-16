City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

"I don't know the physical condition..." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Arsenal)

harryasiddall

FOOTBALL IS BACK! But not as you know it. We might have to wait for a return to the Etihad Stadium, but Manchester City will be there tomorrow taking on Arsenal - as Premier League football returns. 

Here are all the key talking points as Pep Guardiola faced a *virtual* press conference ahead of this one...

-----

A tough few months...

With football returning following the COVID-19 pandemic, it's a time of reflection for us all - and it's no different for Pep Guardiola, who believes it's nice to get back into a routine:

"I’m happy to come back to this routine. I live personally what everyone else lives. All the people who lost are important. We have families to stay strong with all of us."

"Nobody would expect what has happened - not even the best scientists in the world. What is important is the health of the people. In Spain, Germany, England, they have decided we have to play and we are going to play.

We have to adapt as players and as a team and we are going to do that as quick as possible." 

Image placeholder title
(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

-----

Fitness update

For all the players, this is the longest time they've gone without playing some sort of professional football. So how are their fitness levels coping? Pep Guardiola seems to think they've come back in good shape:

 "They came back really well and we don't have any complaints. The way we are now, like the other clubs, I don't know. Tomorrow we will see the level. From there, we are going to see and suggest what we can do better. What we were worried about over the three weeks is the lack of preparation, not like in Germany or Spain where they worked five or six weeks.

The players are training good but I don’t know the physical condition. I think we are ready to play one game, but three days after another one, and four days after another? We are not ready. That’s why you have to rotate and use all players."

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-training

-----

Pep's thoughts on Kyle Walker

During the government imposed lockdown, Kyle Walker broke the guidelines on numerous occasions. Since then, the England international has released a lengthy statement detailing the reasons for his actions. When Pep Guardiola was asked about the situation, he had sympathy for his right-back:

"I judge my players with what happen on the pitch. He made a brave statement about what happened in this period. The club spoke with him. I want the best for him and his family, wife, kids, his parents.

The human being always come first ahead of the football player. Kyle expressed his thoughts in a statement." 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

-----

The Student meets the Master

Tomorrows game pitches former Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta against Pep Guardiola - the student meets the master - and, as expected, Pep has a lot of respect for his managerial counterpart:

"I’m so excited to see him [Arteta], one of the nicest people I ever met. It was a joy for me and for all of us to work with him. The feeling I have is he’s happy there [Arsenal] and doing an incredible job. I’m looking forward to seeing him.

This game belongs to the players, they make the difference. He knows absolutely everything of us, he was an incredibly important part of our success, he helped us to be who were were and who we are. We are delighted he [Mikel Arteta] will come back, especially if he is happy there. We sent a message an hour and a half ago. It was about the wine we are going to drink after the game if social distance allows!" 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

-----

No thoughts about the Champions League

With the remainder of the Champions League set to be played in a mini-tournament in Lisbon, Portugal - Pep Guardiola was asked about his thoughts about City's chances:

"Honestly there is no thought about Real Madrid or the UCL now. Normally I don't prepare games or ideas thinking much longer [ahead]. All I am thinking about is Arsenal. Then how we recover and play against Burnley."

fbl-eur-c1-real-madrid-man-city (15)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

We’ve been nominated for an award at the 2020 Football Blogging Awards - to support City Xtra, simply click HERE and head to ‘Best Club Content Creator - Premier League’, and vote ‘Man City Xtra’!

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"I asked him [Pep] to play me at striker" - Man City midfielder opens up on his Etihad career

Ahead of the resumption of the Premier League and Manchester City’s return to action against Arsenal, Fernandinho was interviewed by Brazil’s globesports.com about Pep, the Champions League, racism and Liverpool.

Harry Winters

Man City in the running for La Liga star - Arsenal also interested

Manchester City are reportedly interested in RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano according to Soccer Link.

Harry Winters

Ask the Opposition - Manchester City vs Arsenal (w/ Patrick Timmons)

The long-awaited return of the Premier League comes this week in the form of Manchester City welcoming Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's former assistant coach Mikel Arteta is in charge of the Gunners, and he will be looking to upset his former tutor after over three months away from football.

Danny Lardner

Two Man City stars named in 100-man shortlist for prestigious award

Manchester City youngsters Phil Foden and Eric Garcia have earned themselves a spot in the 100-man shortlist for the 2020 Golden Boy award.

markgough96

The Big Match Preview - Manchester City Vs Arsenal (PL)

After an unprecedented and prolonged period without football in England due to the Coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday night the Premier League returns with Manchester City vs Arsenal - the second of 92 top-flight fixtures that will take place over the next month and a half.

Harry Winters

The City Xtra Podcast | #4 - The Return of Football & An Eight Grand Flag

It's been a while to say the least, but football is back, Manchester City are back, and so is the City Xtra Podcast - and this time, we're here to stay! Tune in for a one hour discussion of everything Manchester City ahead of Wednesday night's clash with Arsenal.

City Xtra

Man City have 'expressed' their interest in Napoli star - CAS appeal could decide signing

Manchester City have 'expressed' their desire to sign Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

harryasiddall

"Guardiola really is special..." - Juventus star heaps praise on Man City boss

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has spoken about his admiration for Pep Guardiola's passion and "greatness", and how he wishes he knew the Catalan manager better.

Danny Lardner

The FPL Restart: Who you should include in your fantasy football teams ahead of the return of the Premier League

With the Premier League returning to action on Wednesday, many of us are getting prepared to allow FPL to consume our lives again. Here's our tips and tricks ahead of the restart...

markgough96

"I would think about it and it is probable they would leave"- Napoli president sets star players' asking price

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has spoken about Kalidou Koulibaly and Fabian Ruiz possibly leaving the club.

Danny Lardner