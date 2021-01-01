"I prefer the statement from Carlo Ancelotti than the one from the club." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Chelsea)

Manchester City's COVID hit squad travel down to London to face Frank Lampard's Chelsea. In a turbulent week which saw five of the first team players test positive for the disease, it's a surprise this game is actually going ahead.

Here's all the latest from Pep Guardiola ahead of this one...

City have five players self-isolating with COVID-19

It's been a crazy week. The fallout to City's game with Everton on Monday being postponed was bonkers, with conspiracy theories flying about everywhere. So here are some facts from Pep Guardiola.

City currently have five players self-isolating after testing positive for COVID. We already know Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus are two of them, however Guardiola will not name the other three. According to social media posts from the players themselves this week, it's likely two of them are Ederson and Tommy Doyle.

Guardiola also says the club had enough players to play against Everton on Monday night, but decided against it after concerns of the virus spreading further.

Pep personally called Ancelotti

Another thing City fans were quite upset with was Everton's statement, demanding for full disclosure as to why the game was called off. Pep Guardiola says he called Carlo Ancelotti personally right away and expressed his concerns, to which the Italian agreed that postponing the game was the right thing to do.

"We had enough players to play Everton. We wanted to play. But the day of the game we released three more cases. The virus was inside. I informed Carlo Ancelotti about the situation. What happened if the Everton players were infected from us?"

"People are dying all around the world. Unfortunately the problem is still here but now the training centre is disinfected and hopefully the next tests everyone is negative and the people that are positive can come back without problems."

"I prefer the statement from Carlo Ancelotti than the one from the club."



Pep will wait for decision on two-week circuit breaker

Despite the Premier League officially coming out and denying the claims, the idea of a two-week circuit breaker seems to be gathering pace with every game that's called off. Pep loves that they still get to play, but understands the reality of the situation:

"We will follow what the Premier League says. They are doing an incredible job and have been since the first lockdown but it is unfortunate what happened with Newcastle. I spoke with Steve Bruce and he explained how difficult it was."

"More than 20 infected and it can happen to any club in the Premier League. On BBC News yesterday, the situation everywhere is dramatic - 1000 deaths in a day. We have to be careful. We are delighted to play games and do our job."

"But at the same time we cannot ignore the reality that the virus is here and we don't know exactly when you can get it. We have to be careful, wearing masks and socially distancing."



Tough Chelsea prep

With only essential parts of the City Football Academy open at the moment, preparations to play a tough game against Chelsea are extremely awkward. Although it's not ideal, Pep Guardiola is hoping to have his fit players in the best possible condition to get a result:

"The players are not in the locker room any more, just on the pitch. We have a good enough squad to go there and try to compete against a tough opponent. We are going there to play our game with enthusiasm and goodwill."

"The Premier League told us not to [reveal positive Covid-19 test names]. We have to respect the privacy of the players maybe. Tomorrow you will see the lineups and three important players not there so you will know exactly but I'm not allowed to tell you."

