"If an agreement can't be found, he will leave" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Burnley)

Manchester City made a successful return to action on Wednesday night - beating Arsenal 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium. Now, as Pep Guardiola has pointed out, the fixtures are going to come thick and fast, and next up, Burnley make the short trip to Manchester on Monday night.

Here are all the key talking points as Pep Guardiola faced the media before this one...

Leroy Sané to leave Manchester City

We all knew he wanted to leave, but Pep Guardiola has today confirmed that Leroy Sané has decided to join a new club. The manager says the German has rejected a new deal 'two or three' times now and will move on when two sides can agree on a deal - most likely Bayern Munich.

"If he wants to leave, it is going to happen this summer or at the end of the contract. I think everybody knows and if at the end of this season an agreement can be found he will leave, if not he will leave at the end of his contract."

"I’m disappointed of course. When we make an offer to a player, it is because we want him. We tried before the injury, we tried after and it was rejected. I said many times we want players who want to play with this club."



"Players who commit to try to achieve targets but of course we respect him. He’s an incredibly nice guy. I love him so much. He’s educated, a nice family. I have nothing against him but he decided he wants another adventure for his career. When this happens, we are going to help him until the last day he is here."

Eric Garcia Update

The one negative to Wednesday's emphatic win was the collision between Ederson and Eric Garcia, which led to the latter needing to be stretchered off. There were initial fears about the youngster's condition, but Pep Guardiola says due to the Premier League's head injury protocols, he'll need a week to ten days off.

"As you know, the PL rules with concussion in the head he has to have one week to ten days off. We saw him yesterday after the game, he had a little bit of damage ot his face. He slept in the hospital, he feels quite good after what happened with Eddy and we are happy he is back."

There were also a few murmurs about Ederson's reaction to the collision, but Guardiola says he's not at all worried about it:

"The way we play, he has to play upfront and he has to react to the situation in a second. It’s part of football. Everybody knows that Ederson doesn’t want to hurt any opponent or a mate. It has happened."

Stones still plagued with injuries

One of the notable absences from Wednesday's 20-man squad was England international John Stones. Pep was asked about this and confirmed he picked up a small knock to the ankle in his second training session back with the squad.

"After the second training session, he had problems in his ankle and he is at the end of his recovery. He was not available."

Guardiola would 'love' to play Real Madrid at the Etihad

With it all but confirmed that the quarter-final onwards of this season's Champions League is to be played in Lisbon, the problem as to where the remaining Round of 16 second leg ties are to be held is still in question. Pep Guardiola hopes it could be in Manchester:

"We would love to play in the Etihad as normal but I think UEFA would rather [play in Lisbon] for health and security reasons so we are going to adapt."



"We are going to adapt to what UEFA says. It is an extraordinary situation around the world, not just football. When the #PL said we have to do it, we have to do it. If UEFA says that for health and security reasons, we are going to do it."



Claudio Bravo to STAY with the club

With Claudio Bravo not in the 20-man squad, and his contract up at the end of the season, many thought he may already have left the club. However, Guardiola has said he has a hamstring problem but will return soon, and will stay with the squad until the end of the campaign.

