"If we stay with the players we have, we'll be happy..." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Wolves)

Here we go again. Eight months of highs and lows that hopefully will end with the Premier League trophy returning to the Etihad Stadium. First up, we travel to a team that did the double over us last season - Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here are all the key quotes from Pep Guardiola's first press conference of the season...

A fresh start

Maybe an obvious first question, but Pep Guardiola was asked for his thoughts on the upcoming season. His response was as positive as ever:

"The feeling is good, as always. It is a joy to work with these players and this club - so the feeling is always good like it was.

I see the team as always in an incredible mood. It’s a joy to work with them. We have good expectations to do good football and get the results this club deserves. We want to continue the consistency."

The Lionel Messi saga

This almost feels like an age ago, but the saga linking Lionel Messi to Manchester City was brought up today. Pep Guardiola, Messi's former boss during his time at Barcelona, didn't offer any updates on why the Argentine decided to stay:

"I think I don’t have to explain anything. Leo explained quite well his feelings and I have nothing to add. He is a football player for FC Barcelona - the club I love.

I don’t know. It’s a question for Leo Messi. I cannot talk about the intentions for other people."

Sergio Agüero NOT fit

At the end of lockdown, Sergio Agüero injured his meniscus against Burnley and required surgery. However, despite hopes he could start, Pep Guardiola has today stated that the Argentine hasn't even managed a single training session with the full team as of yet.

"No [Sergio Aguero is not fit]. He hasn’t made one training session with us."

Pep on Phil Foden

It's been a mixed summer for our 'Stockport Iniesta'. We - first of all - had the pride in seeing him make his first England international appearance, but then ruin it by flouting quarantine rules. Pep Guardiola didn't want to get into the issue when asked about it today:

"He is well. The time I saw him in these three or four days. He knows he made a mistake [while away with England] and that is all."



One man fit - One is not

Both Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez have returned to training following a period of self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. However, the former is still struggling for fitness, so is unlikely to feature on Monday night. Riyad Mahrez on the other hand is fit and available.

Pep's final year in Manchester?

A question on everybody's lips this season will be if it's Pep Guardiola's last season as Manchester City manager. Going into his last year and so far failing to commit to any extension means he'll surely be bombarded with questions with what his next move may be. Here's what he had to say today:

"My time is work every day harder or better than the previous seasons and do the best football as possible to win games and make people proud of my team. That is my job."

Any more transfer dealings?

With Nathan Aké and Ferran Torres already through the door, Pep Guardiola was asked if anymore fresh faces would be bought before the end of the transfer window:

"Since day one, when I arrived here I’m more than satisfied with what I had in the team. I know the club do absolutely everything to do their best, not just for me, but for all of us.

What’s going to happen is going to happen. If we stay with the players we have we'll be happy. Never before and never in the future am I going to complain. I'm lucky to have these players and to be at this club.

No. I don’t talk in the media about the transfer window. We bought Nathan Ake as a centre-back, but sometimes he can help us as a full-back. Maybe if we get injuries, he can play there."

Torres and Aké settling in nicely

Speaking of our news signings; with a few training sessions now under their belt, how are the new lads getting on:

"So far it’s really good. All the players and staff and people close to them help them to settle as soon as possible, but the most important thing is they are nice people and they are going to help us."



Wolves a 'strong' team

This weekend's opponents have already picked up a convincing three points away at Sheffield United, and Pep Guardiola knows just how strong they can be.

"Wolves were always strong, even when they were in the Championship. It was always a difficult game but it will not be any more difficult as against Leicester or Leeds away. We know exactly how tough the Premier League is."

