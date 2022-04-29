Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne Approaching Major Landmarks - Leeds United vs Manchester City Stat Preview (Premier League)

Manchester City return to Premier League action once again this weekend, as they seek yet another top-flight victory that would put them just four wins away from a fourth title in five years - this time, it's Leeds United who are the opponents.

Manchester City could not have hoped for a better confidence booster ahead of their trip to Elland Road than a 4-3 triumph against European specialists Real Madrid in the first-leg of the Champions League semi-final.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side are expected not to have things their way for the entirety of the upcoming contest, as there aren’t many tougher tests than facing a high-octane Leeds side right after a full-throttle contest against Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

To add to that, the pressure of getting a victory at all costs makes Manchester City's upcoming contest on Saturday evening a cup final in some senses - much like their remaining games in the division this season.

With three wins and two draws in their last five games in the Premier League game, Jesse Marsch has put several doubts to bed by becoming an instant hit as the surprise replacement for club legend Marcelo Bielsa.

However, the prospect of beating arguably the best team in Europe in Manchester City may just be one step too far for an in-form Leeds outfit.

In what promises to be an intriguing contest between the Premier League's leading side and 16th place this weekend, here are some of the key and fascinating statistics worth keeping an eye out for.

Leeds United

Leeds have conceded the most goals in the 2021/22 Premier League season so far (68).

Illan Meslier has made the most saves out of any goalkeeper in the Premier League so far (125).

IMAGO / Colorsport Raphinha has hit the woodwork the joint-highest number of times in the Premier League so far this term (7). IMAGO / PA Images Stuart Dallas has made the third highest tackles out of any player in the English top-flight in the current campaign so far (92). IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Illan Meslier ranks fourth in terms of goalkeepers with the most punches to their name in the Premier League so far this season (18).

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne has now scored nine goals in Champions League knock-out ties for Manchester City.

IMAGO / Sportimage Phil Foden now has 75 goal contributions in 100 starts for Manchester City across all competitions. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Gabriel Jesus has either scored or assisted every 88 minutes in his Champions League career. IMAGO / PA Images

No English player has scored more goals in the Champions League while aged 21 or younger than Phil Foden (9 goals - level with Wayne Rooney).

Kevin De Bruyne has created the most chances per 90 minutes out of any player in the Premier League so far this term (3.51).

Jack Grealish has created the sixth-highest number of chances out of any English player in the Premier League so far this season (43).

Previous Meetings

Manchester City and Leeds United have faced each other 107 times in total - with 46 wins for the former, 43 wins for the latter, and 18 games ending in draws.

Pep Guardiola has won, drawn and lost one game apiece against Leeds United since their return to the Premier League last season.

The last time these two sides met ended in a bloodbath, as Manchester City ran riot with a 7-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium in December.

Upcoming Landmarks

Ilkay Gundogan is three goals away from reaching 50 Premier League goals.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Kevin De Bruyne is two goals from equalling his greatest goalscoring season in the Premier League (13 goals in the 2019/20 season). IMAGO / Jones Bernardo Silva is two goals away from surpassing his best-ever goalscoring season in the Premier League in his professional career (9 goals for AS Monaco in the 2014/15 Ligue 1 season). IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

