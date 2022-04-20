Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne Approaching Major Landmarks - Stat Preview: Manchester City vs Brighton (Premier League)

Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion are set to lock horns in what is guaranteed to be an enticing encounter, with Pep Guardiola's side looking to retain their place at the top of the Premier League table.

After suffering a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Liverpool that ended their FA Cup hopes in the semi-final, Manchester City will aim to return back to winning ways against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night.

In addition, three points are a non-negotiable factor from the fixture for Pep Guardiola’s side, as they go into the clash two points behind Liverpool - who went top after a dominant 4-0 win over Manchester United.

However, a routine win is far from expected against Graham Potter’s side, who find themselves in excellent touch after back-to-back away scalps against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

In what is set to a contest worth staying tuned for, here are the most fascinating statistics to take a look at in the build-up to the upcoming fixture between both sides.

Manchester City

No defender in the Premier League has taken more shots than Joao Cancelo this season (62).

Rodri has taken the most touches out of any midfielder in the division this term (2,573).

Only Bayern Munich (15.4) are making more key passes per 90 than Manchester City this campaign (13.6).

Bernardo Silva ranks in the top 1% of midfielders in terms of progressive carries per 90 in in the top five leagues in Europe over the last 365 days (9.73 per 90).

Kevin De Bruyne has created the fifth highest big chances in the Premier League this term (10).

Aymeric Laporte ranks in the top 1% of centre-backs in terms of progressive passes per 90 in the top five leagues in Europe over the last 365 days (6.69 per 90).

Brighton & Hove Albion

Yves Bissouma has received the highest number of yellow cards out of any player in the Premier League this season (10).

Robert Sanchez has made the most high claims out of any goalkeeper in the entire division so far (50).

Jakub Moder ranks third amongst players that have hit the woodwork the most in the league this term (4).

Pascal Groß has put the fourth most crosses out of any player in the English top-flight this campaign (159).

Marc Cucurella has the fifth highest touches out of any defender in the league in the 2021/22 Premier League season (2,389).

Previous Meetings

Manchester City and Brighton have faced each other 27 times in total - with the former winning 17, the latter winning six and four games ending in draws.

Pep Guardiola has won eight and lost one of his nine Premier League fixtures against the Seagulls.

Manchester City won 4-1 when the last time these two sides met in the league this term at the AMEX Stadium.

Potential Landmarks

Ilkay Gundogan is three goals away from scoring his 50th Premier League goal.

Kevin De Bruyne is two goals away from equalling his best-ever goalscoring record in the Premier League (13 goals in the 2019/20 season).

