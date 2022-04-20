Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne Approaching Major Landmarks - Stat Preview: Manchester City vs Brighton (Premier League)
After suffering a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Liverpool that ended their FA Cup hopes in the semi-final, Manchester City will aim to return back to winning ways against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night.
In addition, three points are a non-negotiable factor from the fixture for Pep Guardiola’s side, as they go into the clash two points behind Liverpool - who went top after a dominant 4-0 win over Manchester United.
However, a routine win is far from expected against Graham Potter’s side, who find themselves in excellent touch after back-to-back away scalps against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
In what is set to a contest worth staying tuned for, here are the most fascinating statistics to take a look at in the build-up to the upcoming fixture between both sides.
Manchester City
- No defender in the Premier League has taken more shots than Joao Cancelo this season (62).
- Rodri has taken the most touches out of any midfielder in the division this term (2,573).
- Only Bayern Munich (15.4) are making more key passes per 90 than Manchester City this campaign (13.6).
- Bernardo Silva ranks in the top 1% of midfielders in terms of progressive carries per 90 in in the top five leagues in Europe over the last 365 days (9.73 per 90).
- Kevin De Bruyne has created the fifth highest big chances in the Premier League this term (10).
- Aymeric Laporte ranks in the top 1% of centre-backs in terms of progressive passes per 90 in the top five leagues in Europe over the last 365 days (6.69 per 90).
Brighton & Hove Albion
Read More
- Yves Bissouma has received the highest number of yellow cards out of any player in the Premier League this season (10).
- Robert Sanchez has made the most high claims out of any goalkeeper in the entire division so far (50).
- Jakub Moder ranks third amongst players that have hit the woodwork the most in the league this term (4).
- Pascal Groß has put the fourth most crosses out of any player in the English top-flight this campaign (159).
- Marc Cucurella has the fifth highest touches out of any defender in the league in the 2021/22 Premier League season (2,389).
Previous Meetings
- Manchester City and Brighton have faced each other 27 times in total - with the former winning 17, the latter winning six and four games ending in draws.
- Pep Guardiola has won eight and lost one of his nine Premier League fixtures against the Seagulls.
- Manchester City won 4-1 when the last time these two sides met in the league this term at the AMEX Stadium.
Potential Landmarks
- Ilkay Gundogan is three goals away from scoring his 50th Premier League goal.
- Kevin De Bruyne is two goals away from equalling his best-ever goalscoring record in the Premier League (13 goals in the 2019/20 season).
Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube