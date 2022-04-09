Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne Approaching Major Landmarks - Stat Preview: Manchester City vs Liverpool (Premier League)

Manchester City and Liverpool are preparing to battle it out in a contest that looks set to have a major say in deciding the eventual champions of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Coming off the back of a brilliant 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid in the first-leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night, Manchester City are in no need of a confidence boost ahead of their Premier League title decider against Liverpool.

Adding to that, Manchester City have lost just one out of the 12 games played at the Etihad Stadium against Jurgen Klopp’s men - with their last defeat going as far back as 2015.

However, Liverpool are set to enter this fixture in high spirits as well, picking apart Portuguese giants Benfica away from home with a 3-1 win in their latest European encounter.

Additionally, the Merseyside outfit have won their last ten Premier League games on the trot, which makes them the most in-form team in the country as of late.

With Pep Guardiola’s men sitting just one point above their title rivals, here are the most interesting statistics to keep an eye out for ahead of the top of the table clash on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City

No midfielder in the Premier League has scored more goals than Kevin De Bruyne so far this season (10).

Kevin De Bruyne has 11 goal contributions in his last eight home games across all competitions (8 goals, 3 assists).

IMAGO / PA Images Joao Cancelo has played the most through balls out of any defender in the Premier League so far this season (17). IMAGO / NurPhoto Aymeric Laporte has the most touches out of any centre-back in the Premier League so far this term (2,453). IMAGO / PA Images

Rodri ranks amongst the top 2% of midfielders in the top-five leagues in Europe for pass completion in the last 365 days (92.7% per 90).

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is the top scorer in the Premier League so far this season (20).

IMAGO / NurPhoto Trent Alexander-Arnold has the most assists out of any player in the English top-flight so far this term (11) IMAGO / NurPhoto No left-back has more assists than Andy Robertson in the division so far this season (10). IMAGO / Colorsport

Alisson Becker has the joint-highest clean sheets in the Premier League - tied with Ederson - so far in the 2021/22 campaign (17).

Liverpool have scored the most goals out of any team in the league this season (77 goals in 30 games).

Previous Meetings

Manchester City and Liverpool have faced each other 218 times in total - with the former winning 58, the latter winning 105, and 55 meetings ending up as draws.

Pep Guardiola has won four, lost three and drawn four matches against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side.

The last time these two sides went head-to-head was in October 2021, when the clash ended in a 2-2 draw at Anfield with Manchester City coming back from behind on two occasions.

Upcoming Landmarks

The next meeting between the two sides is their 50th Premier League encounter.

Ilkay Gundogan is just three goals away from scoring 50 goals across all competitions in a Manchester City shirt.

IMAGO / PA Images Kevin De Bruyne is just three goals away from equalling his best goalscoring season in the Premier League (13 goals in the 2019/20 campaign). IMAGO / News Images Ederson is set to make his 175th appearance in the Premier League for Manchester City this weekend. IMAGO / NurPhoto

