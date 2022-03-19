Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling Close in on Key Landmarks This Weekend - Southampton vs Man City Stat Preview (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

As Southampton and Manchester City go head-to-head for the third time this season, a place in the FA Cup semi-finals is at stake on Sunday afternoon, and here are the all-important numbers before kick-off.

With Crystal Palace holding Manchester City to a frustrating 0-0 draw in their latest Premier League fixture, Pep Guardiola’s side will have redemption on their minds as they face Southampton in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

Despite dominating the English top-flight for large parts of this season, Manchester City have found the Saints to be a thorn within their side - with both their meetings in the league ending up with the points being shared.

However, a win could ensure Manchester City reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup once again, much like last season, with the aim being to win the competition for the first time since the 2018/19 campaign.

While Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side have largely impressed this season, their three consecutive defeats suggest they find themselves in a rough patch themselves.

Despite their underwhelming recent form however, Southampton will certainly have eyes on lifting the FA Cup - 46 years on from the first and only time they reigned supreme in the competition.

As both sides prepare for what could be yet another cracker of a contest between these two sides at St. Mary's this weekend, here are some of the all-important statistics and details to keep an eye out for!

Southampton

Southampton are unbeaten in their last eight home ties in the FA Cup- with their previous loss dating back to 2017.

James Ward-Prowse has put in the most number of crosses out of any player in the Premier League so far (230).

IMAGO / PA Images Mohammed Salisu became the first player to reach 50+ interceptions in the Premier League this term- a milestone he reached when the Saints last faced Manchester City. IMAGO / PA Images Kyle Walker-Peters ranks in the top five per cent for progressive carrier per 90 in comparison to full-backs playing in the top five leagues in Europe over the last 365 days (8.01 per 90). IMAGO / PA Images

Armando Broja is Southampton’s top scorer in all competitions this season (nine goals in 19 starts).

Manchester City

Manchester City have recorded the joint-highest big chances missed in the league this term (53).

The Sky Blues have also taken the second highest number of shots in the division in the 2021/22 season so far (536).

No centre-back in the Premier League has made as many passes throughout the campaign as Aymeric Laporte (2,155).

IMAGO / Colorsport No defender has played as many through balls as Joao Cancelo in the English top-flight this season (16). IMAGO / PA Images Kevin De Bruyne ranks in the top one per cent among midfielders playing in the top five leagues in Europe for non-penalty goals in the last 365 days (0.43 per 90).

Bernardo Silva has created the fourth highest shot creating actions out of any player in the Premier League this season (109).

Previous Meetings

Both sides have faced each other 97 times in total - with Manchester City winning 38, Southampton winning 32 and 27 matches drawn.

Since Pep Guardiola’s arrival in the 2016-17 season, the Saints have managed to beat Manchester City only once in 13 games played in the Premier League.

In their last two meetings in the Premier League this season, both games have ended up as draws.

Landmarks

Ilkay Gundogan is one goal away from surpassing Shaun Wright-Phillips’ goal record in a Manchester City shirt across all competitions (46).

Raheem Sterling is one goal away from scoring his 30th goal in the FA Cup.

Kevin De Bruyne would be making his 295th club appearance for Manchester City against Southampton, should he feature this weekend.

