Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling Close in on Key Landmarks This Weekend - Southampton vs Man City Stat Preview (FA Cup Quarter-Final)
With Crystal Palace holding Manchester City to a frustrating 0-0 draw in their latest Premier League fixture, Pep Guardiola’s side will have redemption on their minds as they face Southampton in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.
Despite dominating the English top-flight for large parts of this season, Manchester City have found the Saints to be a thorn within their side - with both their meetings in the league ending up with the points being shared.
However, a win could ensure Manchester City reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup once again, much like last season, with the aim being to win the competition for the first time since the 2018/19 campaign.
While Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side have largely impressed this season, their three consecutive defeats suggest they find themselves in a rough patch themselves.
Despite their underwhelming recent form however, Southampton will certainly have eyes on lifting the FA Cup - 46 years on from the first and only time they reigned supreme in the competition.
As both sides prepare for what could be yet another cracker of a contest between these two sides at St. Mary's this weekend, here are some of the all-important statistics and details to keep an eye out for!
Southampton
- Southampton are unbeaten in their last eight home ties in the FA Cup- with their previous loss dating back to 2017.
- James Ward-Prowse has put in the most number of crosses out of any player in the Premier League so far (230).
- Mohammed Salisu became the first player to reach 50+ interceptions in the Premier League this term- a milestone he reached when the Saints last faced Manchester City.
- Kyle Walker-Peters ranks in the top five per cent for progressive carrier per 90 in comparison to full-backs playing in the top five leagues in Europe over the last 365 days (8.01 per 90).
- Armando Broja is Southampton’s top scorer in all competitions this season (nine goals in 19 starts).
Manchester City
- Manchester City have recorded the joint-highest big chances missed in the league this term (53).
- The Sky Blues have also taken the second highest number of shots in the division in the 2021/22 season so far (536).
- No centre-back in the Premier League has made as many passes throughout the campaign as Aymeric Laporte (2,155).
- No defender has played as many through balls as Joao Cancelo in the English top-flight this season (16).
- Kevin De Bruyne ranks in the top one per cent among midfielders playing in the top five leagues in Europe for non-penalty goals in the last 365 days (0.43 per 90).
- Bernardo Silva has created the fourth highest shot creating actions out of any player in the Premier League this season (109).
Previous Meetings
- Both sides have faced each other 97 times in total - with Manchester City winning 38, Southampton winning 32 and 27 matches drawn.
- Since Pep Guardiola’s arrival in the 2016-17 season, the Saints have managed to beat Manchester City only once in 13 games played in the Premier League.
- In their last two meetings in the Premier League this season, both games have ended up as draws.
Landmarks
- Ilkay Gundogan is one goal away from surpassing Shaun Wright-Phillips’ goal record in a Manchester City shirt across all competitions (46).
- Raheem Sterling is one goal away from scoring his 30th goal in the FA Cup.
- Kevin De Bruyne would be making his 295th club appearance for Manchester City against Southampton, should he feature this weekend.
