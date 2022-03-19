Skip to main content

Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling Close in on Key Landmarks This Weekend - Southampton vs Man City Stat Preview (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

As Southampton and Manchester City go head-to-head for the third time this season, a place in the FA Cup semi-finals is at stake on Sunday afternoon, and here are the all-important numbers before kick-off.

With Crystal Palace holding Manchester City to a frustrating 0-0 draw in their latest Premier League fixture, Pep Guardiola’s side will have redemption on their minds as they face Southampton in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

Despite dominating the English top-flight for large parts of this season, Manchester City have found the Saints to be a thorn within their side - with both their meetings in the league ending up with the points being shared.

However, a win could ensure Manchester City reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup once again, much like last season, with the aim being to win the competition for the first time since the 2018/19 campaign.

While Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side have largely impressed this season, their three consecutive defeats suggest they find themselves in a rough patch themselves.

Despite their underwhelming recent form however, Southampton will certainly have eyes on lifting the FA Cup - 46 years on from the first and only time they reigned supreme in the competition.

As both sides prepare for what could be yet another cracker of a contest between these two sides at St. Mary's this weekend, here are some of the all-important statistics and details to keep an eye out for!

Southampton

  • Southampton are unbeaten in their last eight home ties in the FA Cup- with their previous loss dating back to 2017.
  • James Ward-Prowse has put in the most number of crosses out of any player in the Premier League so far (230).
imago1010574547h
  • Mohammed Salisu became the first player to reach 50+ interceptions in the Premier League this term- a milestone he reached when the Saints last faced Manchester City.
imago1010142326h
  • Kyle Walker-Peters ranks in the top five per cent for progressive carrier per 90 in comparison to full-backs playing in the top five leagues in Europe over the last 365 days (8.01 per 90).
imago1009322959h
  • Armando Broja is Southampton’s top scorer in all competitions this season (nine goals in 19 starts).

Manchester City

  • Manchester City have recorded the joint-highest big chances missed in the league this term (53).
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • The Sky Blues have also taken the second highest number of shots in the division in the 2021/22 season so far (536).
  • No centre-back in the Premier League has made as many passes throughout the campaign as Aymeric Laporte (2,155).
imago1010476234h
  • No defender has played as many through balls as Joao Cancelo in the English top-flight this season (16).
imago1008912347h
  • Kevin De Bruyne ranks in the top one per cent among midfielders playing in the top five leagues in Europe for non-penalty goals in the last 365 days (0.43 per 90).
KDB Cover
  • Bernardo Silva has created the fourth highest shot creating actions out of any player in the Premier League this season (109).

Previous Meetings

  • Both sides have faced each other 97 times in total - with Manchester City winning 38, Southampton winning 32 and 27 matches drawn.
  • Since Pep Guardiola’s arrival in the 2016-17 season, the Saints have managed to beat Manchester City only once in 13 games played in the Premier League.
  • In their last two meetings in the Premier League this season, both games have ended up as draws.

Landmarks

  • Ilkay Gundogan is one goal away from surpassing Shaun Wright-Phillips’ goal record in a Manchester City shirt across all competitions (46).
  • Raheem Sterling is one goal away from scoring his 30th goal in the FA Cup.
  • Kevin De Bruyne would be making his 295th club appearance for Manchester City against Southampton, should he feature this weekend.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago0039736309h
News

FA Cup Semi-Final Draw Details, How To Watch, Ball Numbers

By Harry Winters1 hour ago
imago1007652166h
News

Atletico Madrid President Admits Manchester City Draw is 'Lucky' as Preparations Have Already Been Rehearsed

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago0023763417h
News

Pep Guardiola Insists on 'Liking' Aspects of Football More than Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone After Champions League Draw

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
Fernandinho vs Norwich Away
News

Manchester City Receive Key Update on Fernandinho Future Ahead of Contract Renewal Talks

By Vayam Lahoti3 hours ago
imago1006611733h (1)
Match Coverage

The Latest on Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker Ahead Southampton vs Man City (Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final)

By Harry Winters3 hours ago
imago1010265986h
News

"We Play Every Game Like it’s The Last Game of Our Lives" - Pep Guardiola Gives Heated Response to Controversial FA Cup Question

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
Haaland New
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City and Real Madrid BOTH Have Deals in Place to Sign Erling Haaland - Club Officials 'Cautiously Optimistic'

By Harry Siddall5 hours ago
imago1010451676h
News

Manchester City Director Sends Warning to Pep Guardiola's Squad Ahead of Champions League Quarter-Final Clash with Atletico Madrid

By Srinivas Sadhanand7 hours ago