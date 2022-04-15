Ilkay Gundogan and Ruben Dias Approaching Major Landmarks - Manchester City vs Liverpool (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final)

Manchester City and Liverpool are set to lock horns once again this weekend, this time in the Emirates FA Cup semi-final on Saturday afternoon at Wembley Stadium.

With Manchester City and Liverpool’s Premier League 'title decider' ending in a 2-2 draw last weekend, both sides will be eyeing a victory in the FA Cup semi-final to cement the fact that they are England’s most dominant force at present.

City overcame a feisty Atletico Madrid side on Wednesday night, while Jurgen Klopp's Reds kept a tricky Benfica side at bay to reach the Champions League semi-finals, ensuring that both sets of teams remain in high spirits ahead of the clash.

With a treble in Pep Guardiola’s sights and a quadruple in Klopp’s at the end of the season, this fixture is worthy of all the pre-match hype it is receiving in various quarters.

Ahead of an evenly-poised contest at Wembley Stadium, here are the most fascinating statistics worth keeping an eye out for.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola became the first manager in Champions League history to have reached the semi-final in nine different seasons.

John Stones became the first English centre-back to win the UEFA Player of the Match in the Champions League quarter-final (or further stages). Joao Cancelo (first), Aymeric Laporte (second), Rodri (third), and Ruben Dias (seventh) rank amongst the top-ten players in the Premier League for playing the most number of passes this campaign.

Bernardo Silva ranks fourth amongst players in the Premier League to have covered the highest distance covered this term so far (333 km).

Ederson has played the fourth highest minutes of any player in the Premier League’s current top six so far (2,700).

Ilkay Gundogan ranks in the top 1% of midfielders in the top-five leagues in Europe for non-penalty xG (expected goals) plus xA (expected assists) per 90 over the last 365 days (0.52).

Liverpool

Liverpool have now equalled Manchester City as the English club with the most European Cup semi-final appearances (12).

Roberto Firmino became the fourth player to score 20+ Champions League goals for the Reds.

No forward in the Premier League as many assists as Mohamed Salah this season (11). No full-backs in the English top-flight have put in as many crosses as Trent Alexander-Arnold (215) and Andy Robertson (159) this term.

Mohamed Salah has taken the most shots in the league out of any player in the ongoing campaign (119).

Previous Meetings

Manchester City and Liverpool have faced each other 219 times in total - with the former winning 58, the latter winning 105, and 56 meetings ending up as draws.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s men have never gone head-to-head in the FA Cup.

The Premier League top of the table clash between these two sides ended in a 2-2 draw last Sunday.

Upcoming Landmarks

Ilkay Gundogan is three goals away from reaching 50 goals in a Manchester City shirt.

Ruben Dias could make his 85th appearance for Manchester City in all competitions this weekend. Riyad Mahrez is one appearance away from his 20th for Manchester City in the FA Cup.

