Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne Approaching Major Landmarks - Manchester City vs Watford Stat Preview (Premier League)

Manchester City and Watford gear up to lock horns in a fascinating Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

After regaining top spot in the Premier League with a 3-0 win against Brighton, Manchester City’s confidence will be sky-high as they prepare to face Watford on Saturday afternoon.

However, it is safe to say that the Blues cannot afford to drop points against Roy Hodgson's men, as any slip-up would mean a relentless Liverpool side automatically becomes favourites in the title race.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Hornets sit in 19th place, and - while they will be geared up to pull off an upset in order to escape relegation - their five defeats in their last fives games indicates that is easier said than done.

As both sides are set to go toe-to-toe in a contest with contrasting ramifications, here are the intriguing statistics to take a look at in the build-up to the contest.

Manchester City

IMAGO / Action Plus Riyad Mahrez has made 30+ goal contributions for the first time in his career this season (23 goals, eight assists). Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in six goals in his last five Premier League games (four goals and two assists).

IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola became the fastest manager to reach 250 wins in the English top flight.

Aymeric Laporte has made more passes than any player in the Premier League this season (2,467).

Manchester City have conceded three goals in the 13 games in which John Stones has started in the English top-flight this campaign.

Rodri (first) and Bernardo Silva (fourth) rank in the top five midfielders who have played the most passes in the league this term- 2,357 and 1,687 respectively.



Watford

IMAGO / PA Images Emmanuel Dennis has ten goals and five assists in the Premier League this season. IMAGO / PA Images Moussa Sissoko has played the most league minutes in the Watford squad this campaign (2,680). IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Joshua King ranks eighth amongst players who have missed the highest number of big chances in the division this term (10).

Emmanuel Dennis ranks seventh amongst players dispossessed the most number of times in the league this season (59).

Joshua King has the best xG + xA (expected goals and expected assists) out of any Hornets player in the Premier League this term (0.50).

Previous Meetings

In 32 meetings between the sides, Manchester City have won 21, Watford have won six and five games have ended in draws.

Pep Guardiola has a 100% win record against the Hornets.

The Sky Blues won 3-1 in the reverse fixture between the two sides.

Landmarks

Ilkay Gundogan is three goals away from scoring his 50th goal in the Premier League.

With eight goals to his name, Bernardo Silva is a strike shy of accomplishing his greatest ever goalscoring season in the Premier League.

Kevin De Bruyne is two goals away from matching his best ever goalscoring campaign in the Premier League (13 in the 2019/20 season).

