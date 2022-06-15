Ilkay Gundogan Scores As Germany Thrash Italy 5-2 In Nations League

Ilkay Gundogan netted from the penalty spot as Germany swept aside Italy with ease last night, beating the reigning European champions 5-2.

The German has been linked with a move away from the blues as he heads into the final year of his contract and City look to raise funds for further transfers.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Gundogan has enjoyed an incredibly successful spell with the club, winning four Premier League titles and finishing as top scorer in the Cityzens 2020-21 season.

The City midfielder confidently slotted away his penalty straight down the middle to put Germany two ahead before the half-time interval.

Germany’s first goal was assisted by rumoured blues target David Raum, who’s out-swinging cross found Joshua Kimmich free in the box to tap in.

Thomas Muller dispatched Die Mannschaft's third goal after Italy failed to clear the ball properly from a Germany attack.

Chelsea’s Timo Werner then scored two in as many minutes after Serge Gnabry provided him with two clear cut chances to slot home.

Italy managed to maintain some dignity, thanks to two late goals.

The first came when youngster Wilfried Gnoto tapped into an empty net after Manuel Neuer palmed Federico Dimarco’s shot into his path.

Alessandro Bastoni also headed in at the near post to get a second back for the visitors, to shorten the deficit to three goals.

The win takes Germany second of their Nations League group, one point below Hungary after their shocking 4-0 win over England.

