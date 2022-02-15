Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, and Phil Foden All on the Verge of Major Landmarks - Sporting CP vs Man City Stat Preview (Champions League)

Manchester City and Sporting CP are set to battle it out in the first-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday night, in what is guaranteed to be an intriguing match-up.

After a sensational 4-0 win against Norwich at Carrow Road in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, Manchester City enter this fixture with a strut in their step.

Having qualified for the last-16 with a game to spare, ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig, and having been unbeaten in their previous 14 Premier League fixtures, Pep Guardiola’s side are quite easily one of Europe’s most feared outfits.

Sporting CP have also made the headlines this season for finishing above European heavyweights Borussia Dortmund in a group that also consisted of one of the most in-form sides in world football in Ajax.

With five victories in their last five games in all competitions, Ruben Amorim’s side will be in high spirits as they face the Premier League champions.

As the two sides prepare to go toe-to-toe in the Champions League round of 16 clash, here are some of the interesting statistics to keep an eye out for.

Sporting CP

No team has conceded fewer goals in the Primeira Liga than Sporting CP this season (15 goals in 22 matches).

Ruben Amorim’s side have kept the most number of clean sheets in the Portuguese top-flight (12).

Antonio Adan has played the highest amount of minutes out of any player in the squad across all competitions so far this season (2,430).

Paulinho is the club’s top scorer this season with 12 goals in 27 games across all competitions.

Pedro Goncalves has the highest xG per 90 out of players that have played over 1,000 minutes for Sporting (0.74).

Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez is Manchester City’s top scorer in the Champions League this season (5).

Pep Guardiola’s side have conceded 14 goals in 25 games - their lowest ever tally at this stage of the season in the Premier League era.

Manchester City have never had as many clean sheets in the league as they have had by this point in the 2021/22 campaign (15 in 25 matches).

Aymeric Laporte ranks in the top 1% of centre-backs for his pass completion in the top-five European leagues this season (94.7% per 90 minutes).

Rodri has won the most aerial duels out of any player in the Manchester City squad this season (55).

Joao Cancelo ranks in the top 7% of full-backs to have recorded the most dribbles completed in the top-five European leagues this season (1.83 per 90).

Previous Meetings

The two sides have only played each other twice in their history, with Manchester City and Sporting CP each getting a win apiece.

The two clubs met in the round of 16 of the 2011/12 Europa League campaign.

The last time Manchester City faced Sporting was in 2012, as they ended up winning 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium - but lost the tie on away goals.

Landmarks

Raheem Sterling is one goal away from breaking Sergio Aguero’s away goal tally (53) under Pep Guardiola in all competitions.

Ilkay Gundogan could make his 50th appearance for Manchester City in the Champions League against Sporting CP.

Kevin De Bruyne could make his 50th appearance for Manchester City in the Champions League against Sporting CP.

Pep Guardiola is set to manage his 330th match in all competitions as Manchester City boss.

Phil Foden could make his 150th appearance for Manchester City against Sporting CP.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra