Ilkay Gundogan Replaces Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish Starts Up-Front - Predicted Team: Atletico Madrid vs Man City (Champions League Quarter-Final Second-Leg)

Atletico Madrid and Manchester City are all set to go toe-to-toe in the second-leg of the Champions League quarter-final, in a match that promises to be a scorcher of a battle following proceedings last week.

Despite dominating proceedings against Liverpool in their latest Premier League clash, and going ahead twice across the 90 minutes, Manchester City ultimately had to share the spoils.

As a result, City are likely to be fired up to put Atletico Madrid to the sword in the upcoming second-leg of the Champions League quarter-final, especially after their slender 1-0 victory in the previous contest.

For the Spanish side, their challenge is the polar opposite of Manchester City's, as the test of overcoming a deficit against arguably the best side in Europe stands in front of them, especially after a shock league defeat to 17th placed Mallorca on Saturday.

With both sides entering this fixture on different ends of the spectrum, here is how we expected the favourites Manchester City to line up at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night.

Predicted XI

Ederson is a guaranteed starter for the titanic clash in the Spanish capital.

After serving a three-match ban in the Champions League, that included the previous leg against the Spanish side, Kyle Walker is all set to make his return to Europe’s elite competition.

IMAGO / PA Images Despite Ruben Dias being pictured in training once again for Manchester City, it is likely that John Stones and Aymeric Laporte remain the side’s go-to pairing at the back against Atletico Madrid - and the absence of the Portuguese centre-back was alluded to by Pep Guardiola during his pre-match press conference. Nathan Ake could be rewarded for his excellent showing at left-back in the first leg of the quarter-final tie, by being handed a start by Pep Guardiola for the second leg as well. Rodri is arguably Manchester City’s most irreplaceable player for the time being, and as a result, he looks set to face his former employers once again. If it isn’t the Spanish midfielder that is City's most irreplaceable player, it could certainly be Bernardo Silva - who shone against Liverpool in a more withdrawn role and is likely to slot into the middle of the park once again. Ilkay Gundogan dropped to the bench against Jurgen Klopp’s men, which could mean he is set to be an automatic starter against Diego Simeone’s side, as the in-form Kevin De Bruyne is wrapped up in cotton wool for the weekend's FA Cup semi-final. IMAGO / PA Images Riyad Mahrez would want to pretend like his gilt-edged miss in the dying embers against Liverpool never happened, by thriving in the Champions League, as per standard procedure. Jack Grealish may also start proceedings after his cameo in the first-leg in which he managed to make the La Liga champions collectively lose all sense of composure after his arrival. IMAGO / PA Images

Phil Foden’s masterclass after coming on from the bench in the previous leg makes him a safe bet to be given a run-out from minute one, but on the left flank instead of the right this time around.

Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Ake; Rodri, Bernardo, Gundogan; Mahrez, Grealish, Foden.

Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Cancelo, Dias, Zinchenko, Lavia, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, McAtee, Sterling, Delap, Edozie.

