Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, and Joao Cancelo All Close in on Landmarks – Man City vs Manchester United Stat Preview (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola’s title-chasing Manchester City return to Premier League action this weekend, as they host local rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium. Ahead of the match, we look at some of the key statistics to note.

Reigning Premier League champions City have impressively collected 43 of the 48 points available since the two sides last met in early November, and are currently engaged in a two-horse race with Liverpool in the battle for league supremacy.

A much-needed win on Sunday afternoon would see City take a key step towards securing their fourth league title in five years, however despite being the bookies’ favourite heading into the match, their recent record against the Reds will be a cause for concern.

Manchester United currently occupy fourth spot in the table and Ralf Rangnick will be particularly eager for his side to emerge victorious this weekend, as they look to distance themselves from the ever-increasing threat of either Arsenal or Tottenham.

The 187th Manchester Derby will see the first-ever meeting between Pep Guardiola and Ralf Rangnick, and the Catalan coach will be hopeful that his side will fare better than they did against the German’s predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who oversaw his side defeat City on four of the nine occasions he faced the Blues.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash at the Etihad Stadium, City Xtra takes a look at some interesting and notable statistics.

Manchester City

Ederson has recorded 15 clean sheets this season – the most across the division.

Only Mohammed Salisu (54) and Michael Keane (48) have made more interceptions this season than Joao Cancelo – 46.

Aymeric Laporte is currently averaging a pass completion percentage of 95% - the highest across the Premier League this season.

Raheem Sterling has faced Manchester United on 23 occasions throughout his career, but is yet to score against the Red Devils.

Throughout the ongoing campaign, no Premier League player has completed more passes in the final third than Joao Cancelo - 647.

31% of the attempts that Manchester City have conceded this season have occurred from their right side, whilst just 23% have occurred from the left.

No Manchester City player has registered more shots on target this term than Raheem Sterling – 24.

Manchester City are currently averaging 84% passing accuracy in the opposing half this season – the highest in the Premier League.

Only Liverpool (188) have registered more shots on target this season than Manchester City – 183.

Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has attempted the 2nd most shots across the division this season (78) but has found the back of the net on just nine occasions – two of which were penalties.

Diogo Dalot’s tackle success percentage of 77% is the highest amongst the club’s defenders who have played over 100 minutes this season.

Bruno Fernandes has registered 63 attempts this term, 34 of which have been from outside of the box.

Only Leeds United (147), Norwich City (136) and Brentford (128) have conceded more shots on target than Manchester United this season – 125.

Manchester United are currently averaging 1.74 points per game this season – fewer than Manchester City (2.44), Liverpool (2.30), Chelsea (2) and Arsenal (1.87).

35% of United’s 137 shots on target this term have been produced by Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

Only Liverpool (102) and Manchester City (83) have created more ‘Big Chances’ than United this season – 66.

Throughout the ongoing campaign, David De Gea has conceded 32 goals despite an xGC of 38.56.

Bruno Fernandes has registered 75 Key Passes this season - the most in the Premier League, and at least 40 more than any other Manchester United player.

No Premier League player has registered more accurate through balls than Bruno Fernandes – 7.

Previous Meetings

Manchester City have emerged victorious in five of the previous 10 meetings between the two sides.

Pep Guardiola has won just 52.63% of his encounters with Manchester United.

Manchester City have lost the last three meetings between the two sides at the Etihad Stadium.

Landmarks

Ilkay Gundogan will make his 150th Premier League appearance for Manchester City this weekend, should he feature against Manchester United.

Riyad Mahrez will make his 175th appearance for Manchester City, should he feature in Sunday’s match.

Joao Cancelo is in line to make his 100th start for the club, if he is named in the starting XI on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne's next Premier League goal for Manchester City will be his 50th in the competition.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra