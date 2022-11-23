Skip to main content
Ilkay Gundogan Scores As Germany Fall To Shock Defeat Against Japan

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Germany's opening 2022 World Cup game ended in defeat against Japan to give everyone another massive shock in Qatar with Ilkay Gundogan scoring the opening goal.

The 2022 World Cup delivered yet another shock as Japan beat Germany 2-1 in their opening game of the tournament in Group E after Saudi Arabia shook the footballing world by beating one of the favourites Argentina a day earlier.

Germany dominated the early stages of the game and got a penalty as Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda fouled David Raum.

Ilkay Gundogan stepped up and converted down the middle effortlessly to give Hansi Flick's side the deserved lead.

In the second half Japan did come back leaving it until the least 15 minutes with quick fire goals from Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano. 

Thomas Muller, Ilkay Gundogan, Leroy Sane

Japan's substitutes make the difference

Germany dominated the early stages of the game but they were given a warning when Celtic's Daizen Maeda scored on the counter-attack but it was given as offside.

Their pressure paid off though as Gonda ran into the back of Raum after initially avoiding tripping him up allowing Germany to take the lead with ease.

The 2014 World Champions thought they had doubled the lead deep into stoppage time of the first half as Kai Havertz tapped in from close range but VAR confirmed that he was ahead foo the ball therefore offside.

Gundogan exited the field on the 67th minute for Leon Goretzka.

Japan were very thankful that he was off as it kept them in the game and after several substitutes made by Hajime Moriyasu the underdogs were on top.

Ritsu Doan

Kaoru Mitoma and Takumi Minamino linked up down the left-wing forcing Manuel Neuer to parry away a cross right into the path of Doan who fired hard and low into the back of the net.

With seven minutes to go Japan got their winner as Takuma Asano excellently brought down Ko Itakura's pass and fired it into the roof of the net.

Germany will face Spain next in a massive game to see if Flick's side will make the knockout rounds.

