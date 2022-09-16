Skip to main content
Injury Updates On Aymeric Laporte And Kyle Walker For Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has given injury updates on two Manchester City players ahead of tomorrow's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Pep Guardiola has been speaking ahead of tomorrow's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers, and has given injury updates on two Manchester City defenders.

Aymeric Laporte has been returning to injury since the end of last season after undergoing knee surgery on an existing injury, and Kyle Walker has been in recovery since sustaining an injury against Aston Villa earlier this month.

Guardiola has given updates on both players.

Walker & Laporte

Kyle Walker and Aymeric Laporte won't be fit for tomorrow.

Aymeric Laporte is recovering very well and getting a lot better, but he will not be fit for tomorrow's trip to Wolverhampton. The Spanish defender has been in recovery for a number of months, and is expected to be back fully by the end of September or early October.

In terms of Kyle Walker's injury, his involvement in Gareth Southgate's England squad for this months friendly's suggested he wasn't far away, and Pep Guardiola has confirmed that.

The full-back is close, but is still a doubt for tomorrow's game, as the risks of reaggravating the injury are too high.

John Stones

John Stones may fill in for Kyle Walker.

Manchester City have coped well with the injuries so far this season. John Stones injury was dealt with by Manuel Akanji's performances in the last two games. And Stones even filled in for Kyle Walker against Borussia Dortmund.

Pep Guardiola will be confident both players will be back fit after the international break, when Manchester City face their toughest test yet in the Manchester derby against Manchester United.

