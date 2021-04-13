"It was probably my biggest defeat in my career so far..." - Ilkay Gundogan Press Conference Highlights (vs Borussia Dortmund)

Manchester City have flown out to Germany with a 2-1 lead in their Champions League quarter final tie against Borussia Dortmund. Here's everything Ilkay Gundogan had to say ahead of the game...

Manchester City have flown out to Germany with a 2-1 lead in their Champions League quarter final tie versus Borussia Dortmund. The Blues will be looking to cancel out the all important away goal early and cruise through to the semi finals.

Ilkay Gundogan joined manager Pep Guardiola for today's press conference, and here's what he had to say...

Thoughts on Borussia Dortmund

"I know they have a lot of quality, individually, amazing, fast players. I know they can beat, on a good day, every good team in Europe. I've just watched their game in Munich when they were winning 2-0, they played really well."

Stopping Haaland part two

"He's a great talent, exciting. Scores a lot, physically strong, quick, determined. He goes into spaces that may hurt but he hurts every team he faces. The fact his numbers are already outstanding, in the league and in Europe, is incredible."

"The fact he's so young shows he'll have a great future. I don't know him, but it seems he has the right mindset to climb to the top."

Playing football in empty stadiums

"The atmosphere, there's not really a connection between fans and players. In the games that can be quite important, when you may face difficult periods in the game. A crowd is able to give you a push when you're in a bad moment."

"When you're at home, it's able to give the opponent a different feeling. As an example, going to Dortmund knowing there's no crowd it feels it's a disadvantage for them, I played there five years and know how incredible their support is and how loud it can be."

"For them knowing there's no crowd, same in the first leg at our stadium, there's something missing. We can't wait to have fans back."

Learning from past experiences

"It's important to take the next step [in the Champions League], not just the experiences we had in the last few years. I have expectations of myself and teammates and I know we have a great team and are capable of going into the semi finals."

"We should've been there in the last seasons but we lacked something, individual mistakes which led to goals. The Spurs game we conceded three goals, Liverpool two goals. Especially when you concede these goals at home it's not easy running behind that."

"I feel we're much more stable at the moment this season, especially defensively, the more you proceed in this competition the more important it gets. It gives you the safe feeling when you know your defence and goalkeeper are working very well..."

Living next to Guardiola

"There's nothing bad, maybe when you lose you don't want to see him in the building! Our boss, he knows when you're in your home or private space he leaves you alone. It's not that I never see him, but he knows it's private time."

"And when we come to work we're focussed. When we're at home we're relaxing and trying to forget football and spend time with loved ones."

Leeds defeat a wake up call

"Maybe it was a warning. If it turns out to be like that, we will know after the game tomorrow, I'll take that defeat. Of course we went into the game to win, it wasn't our ambition to get a point or focus on Dortmund, that wasn't the case."

"We are still have games in the Premier League to win the league. Nothing is over yet, now it's a different team in a different competition. After the game tomorrow we'll focus on other competitions."

Having fans back for the League Cup final

"It's exciting. After such a long while it was weird to have them back even just 2000. It was a weird feeling again, we need to get used to it again but not just for the people coming in but the atmosphere."

How important for Pep to win this trophy

"A great competition to be part of, growing up I watched the Champions League with the family, like a festival. For me it's also the highest level you can play football and that's why I love the competition. For me it's something I want to achieve."

"We have a really good chance but you have to take them. We go step by step, we failed in the past, but we know a team of our quality will have chances. This is another chance. We try to do our best, the players, staff, to go as far as possible."

Reminiscing on the Spurs quarter final

"It's normal in Champions League and Premier League there are games it might not be that easy and fluent on the pitch. Mistakes it normal. Learning to deal with it is the only thing that was missing when you speak of those Tottenham games, conceding the goals away was unnecessary."

"But dealing with the situation at that time. Just dealing with those situations is something we might need to learn still, these stages will show it now. It's something we need to accept."

Going to Germany to win

"I believe we can go anywhere and win, it's necessary for the quality we have and football we play. For us, the best case to go into a game is to win. Defending a result doesn't fit us, or the way we play as a team. We should try every single game to win."

"That's what we are used to, that's why we will handle the game in Germany the same we did here or the games in the past few weeks."

Reaching the final with Dortmund

"Apart from injuries that were frustrating, it was probably my biggest defeat so far. And why I want to go back and win the trophy. It was a great experience, we were on a great run, we played incredible football."

"When I now think about it, I get goosebumps. Defeats are part of football, you accept and learn from them. Even though it was a sad day, I remember the day, the way to the final, it was a great experience."

More defensively stable?

"The way we build up now with the ball movements from the goalkeeper to defenders to midfield is fluent. I don't feel I need to get involved as much as the last few years. Rodri, Ruben [Dias], John [Stones], Aymeric [Laporte] are really fluent."

"Automatic movements that are part of our game. Sometimes I have freedom to run in between the lines or behind the defence to be present in the opponents box. It gives me opportunity to be in the positions where I have the chance to score."

Jesus ready to step up in Agüero's absence

"For Gabby there are no limits. He already did great at Man City I don't know if it has an influence on him or us that Sergio [Aguero] is leaving in the game Gabby plays. What I know is he brings everything to be a world class striker."

"He's already done great, a great teammate. Still young with potential to improve. He's already playing really well, he's committed to the team, to his game. For him, the future is very bright."

