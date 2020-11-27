"It's a sad situation, but he's okay", "He deserves fair talks to do what is best..." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Burnley)

Manchester City are set to welcome Burnley to the Etihad Stadium this weekend in what seems like a must-win Premier League clash. The Blues are fresh from qualifying for the next round of the Champions League in midweek and will be hoping it can create a boost in confidence.

Here's what Pep Guardiola had to say in his press conference before this one...

Agüero 'deciding' on his contract

One contract situation that's still up in the air is that of the club's all-time top goalscorer - Sergio Agüero. Pep Guardiola has given us the latest on those particular talks:

"He's going to give us a decision. He's still not in his best condition. His injury was long. He needs to be so sharp, the quality to score - we don't have doubts but he needs time, training sessions and the minutes he will have."



"After, he has seven months ahead to show. He deserves with the club the fair talks to do what is best for him, for the club, for everyone. I was lucky to play as a manager with incredible players. He was one of these for sure. But as a human being, I've never found a big star to be like him."

The Etihad stays empty for now...

With the news of Manchester being placed in Tier 3 by the government after the national lockdown next week, there will continue to be no fans at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola was asked to give his thoughts on these latest announcements:

"I don't have an opinion. I trust the government and scientists. If the decision has been made it's because they think it's what we have to do. I don't have anything else to say."

"Everyone plays in the same conditions. It's weird for everyone. We adjust, now we know what we're waiting for. All the clubs are waiting for the people to come back."

Scoring problems remain

Another game has gone by and only one goal has gone in from 22 shots on goal. There certainly is a scoring issue at the moment, but Pep Guardiola believes his side will soon get what their dominance deserves:

"The last games we played we created much more than the opponents. You can win the game or lose it, but you are closest to winning if you have more than the opponents. In the Champions League to have 20 shots is an achievement."



"One day we will break and put on the table what we deserve. We need to put players in the box."

A fully fit squad - FINALLY!

With Nathan Aké returning to training earlier this week, Manchester City finally have a fully-fit squad - that seems alien to say. Here's what Pep Guardiola had to say:

"Much better to have everyone. It's tough to have four players out, it's important to have everyone for the rotation. To have everyone involved is important."

