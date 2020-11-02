"It's too early to know if he's fit, we’ll see the last training session today." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Olympiakos)

Manchester City are looking to keep up a 100% start to their Champions League campaign when they welcome Olympiakos to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night. Three points in this game would surely place the Blues firm favourites to top group C; but the Greek outfit will be no pushover.

Here's all the key quotes from Guardiola's press conference before this one...

Too early to know whether Jesus can play

Starting off with injuries (of course), the return of Gabriel Jesus is a huge boost to the squad. He returned to full training at the start of the week but Pep Guardiola doesn't know if he'll be ready to play a part tomorrow night or not.

"It's too early to know, we’ll see the last training session today. He did one training session with part of the team but we are happy he is back..."

(Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Managing players minutes

Even when Manchester City's manic October/November schedule ends next week, the majority of the squad will be jetting off with their respective countries for countless international games. Pep Guardiola knows the importance of managing the players minutes:



"There are players that can handle playing three, four, five, games in a row without a problem, the others struggle more. We are only in the beginning of the season, November, December, January is very demanding."

"Tomorrow is incredibly important to go onto nine points [in the Champions League group] and be incredibly close and then we can handle this competition with the Premier League a little bit better."

(LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)

Looking ahead to Liverpool

Maybe a predictable response, but when Pep Guardiola was asked whether Sunday's crucial game with Liverpool was on his mind regarding his team selection, he maintained that he's solely focused on tomorrow.

"Absolutely not. You cannot make a false step in the Champions League - after that you struggle. We know to qualify you have to secure your games at home and win at least one away."

"We did it in Marseille but now we have to be sure we can keep the points at home. That’s why tomorrow we have an incredible opportunity to make a huge step to qualify for the next round."

(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Pep on Phil Foden

He's the name on the lips of every Manchester City fan at the moment; Phil Foden has made a flying start to the 2020/21 campaign. And Guardiola's described why the England international is so helpful:



"Phil plays a lot, started to play the first three games and after was a little bit tired. He makes every effort 100% - he is young and his energy and still has to learn to control his rhythms."

"Every action is high intensity, he has to learn to use the pause but on the other side we have his energy. He plays a lot and every time he played he was decisive in many aspects, playing 10 or 90 minutes. It is good what he has done so far..."



(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Sergio Agüero fitness update

Well, if there's a man you want on the pitch when Liverpool come to town - it's Sergio Agüero. Seven home games in a row, the Argentine has scored against the current Premier League champions, but Pep Guardiola thinks he won't be ready to feature this time out.

"Right now, I don’t know. He’s getting better but I don’t know. We don’t want him to have a setback but he’s getting better. I don’t know about Liverpool, but I think after the break he will be ready."

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Champions League is becoming harder

The more the big sides miss out on European glory - including Manchester City - the more they'll spend and spend to make sure they're competing next time out. Consequently, Pep Guardiola believes it's making the Champions League harder:

"More investment, more games. Managers are better prepared, teams know exactly what to do. Spaces to attack almost don’t exist, before there were more. Teams are better. More money everywhere, not just a few clubs."

"More clubs can spend on important players and managers. Last season we played against Atalanta and they almost made the Champions League semi-finals and were incredible. When we made the draw, people thought nothing or said that Shakhtar was easy.

"Look at them [Shakhtar] against Madrid and Inter. It is not easy to qualify. Every time we do I congratulate the players. It is the first success of the season and there are many examples that can prove what I’m saying."

All the youngsters to be involved in the FA Youth Cup final

With the Manchester City U18s set to take on Chelsea in the FA Youth Cup final on Monday night, Pep Guardiola has confirmed youngsters involved in the first team - including Liam Delap, Cole Palmer and Tommy Doyle - will benefit more from playing in the final rather than "10 minutes from the bench" tomorrow.

"Playing the final is more important than five or 10 minutes off the bench. If they should play from the beginning, they will be here but I don’t have much injuries so I prefer them to play a final knowing they have to win and give a good performance to win the cup."

"I want to see if they don’t go there like they come here in the first team to help the important players to win the game. They have to win the game and that is the best way."

