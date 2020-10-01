SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

"I've been at Man City since the age of six, and it's a proud moment for me" - Cole Palmer reacts to his senior debut

Shruti Sadbhav

Cole Palmer got his first chance to start for Manchester City's senior team in last nights 3-0 win over Burnley, and to say that he was impressive would be an understatement.

The 18-year-old showed excellent composure while adopting his midfield duties in the game. So much so, that he emerged as one of the few standout players in the first twenty minutes of the match. City went on to pick a 3-0 victory over Burnley, and the teenager got a full 90 minutes at Turf Moor.

Following the match, Palmer revealed that he had dreamt of this moment for 12 years and was grateful to everyone who helped him in his journey. He also talked about the first time when he found that he will be starting and revealed his instant reaction.

burnley-v-manchester-city-carabao-cup-fourth-round (8)
(Photo by Molly Darlington - Pool/Getty Images)

"I've been at Man City since the age of six, and it's a proud moment for me, and I'd just like to thank my family, friends and everyone who has helped me get to this point and their support. It was great, all the lads made me feel really welcome.

I've been training with them for a while now. [My outstanding memory] was probably in the meeting before when [Pep Guardiola] told me I was starting. I was just dead excited and couldn't wait to play."

Cole Palmer also talked about Kevin De Bruyne and recalled how he used to watch him play. The teenager described the Premier League's star midfielder as 'phenomenal' and said that playing with him was fantastic:

"I've been watching him as I've been growing up and now to be training with him and playing with him this evening was fantastic - he's just phenomenal."

Palmer had a couple of chances at scoring but opted for the pass instead. While a few spectators thought he was nervous, others dubbed this as a selfless. Irrespective of what was going on in his mind, Palmer made a great impression and Manchester City fans are excited to see him return to action soon. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pep Guardiola claims defender is set to stay at the club despite rumours of a departure

Pep Guardiola recently ended all speculations regarding Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko’s potential move to FC Barcelona.

Shruti Sadbhav

More memorable European evenings, or another group of death - Man City’s 20/21 Champions League Group Stage opponents confirmed

Manchester City will face FC Porto, Olympiakos and Marseille in the group stages of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League, following the draw in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday evening.

Harry Winters

"His finishing – he knows he can do it more" - Pep Guardiola gives his verdict on Raheem Sterling's performance

A comfortable 3-0 victory over Burnley allowed Manchester City to book a spot for themselves in the quarter-finals of Carabao Cup once again.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City centre-back a 'priority signing' for Barcelona - left-back could also join

Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Barcelona’s priority is to sign a centre-back, reports Albert Rogé. Manchester City’s Eric Garcia is the chosen one and there is optimism regarding his signing.

Adam Booker

Ajax state asking price for Man City target - player 'wants to join' Premier League club

Manchester City are interested in Ajax left back Nicolas Tagliafico, however any prospects of signing the left back would be dependent on the offloading of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Sam Puddephatt

Five Things We Learned: Burnley 0-3 Manchester City (Carabao Cup)

Manchester City brushed aside Burnley at Turf Moor thanks to a Raheem Sterling brace and Ferran Torres' first goal for City.

Nathan Allen

Player Ratings: Burnley 0-3 Manchester City (Carabao Cup)

Manchester City progressed to the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup this evening with a routine 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Danny Lardner

Cole Palmer starts! - Burnley vs Manchester City (Team News)

After a disappointing beginning to their home Premier League campaign, Manchester City turn to Turf Moor, where they're set to take on Burnley in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

harryasiddall

Man City will still contribute ‘the majority’ of the wages of defender involved in swap deal

Manchester City are set to announce the new defensive signing Ruben Dias in the coming hours, in a deal that will see Nicolas Otamendi move to Benfica as part of a swap deal.

Sam Puddephatt

Man City refuse player exchange offer from Barcelona

Manchester City are categorically not interested in taking Barcelona midfielder Rafinha in exchange for Eric Garcia in the coming days, according to the latest reports from England.

Freddie Pye