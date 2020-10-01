"I've been at Man City since the age of six, and it's a proud moment for me" - Cole Palmer reacts to his senior debut

Cole Palmer got his first chance to start for Manchester City's senior team in last nights 3-0 win over Burnley, and to say that he was impressive would be an understatement.

The 18-year-old showed excellent composure while adopting his midfield duties in the game. So much so, that he emerged as one of the few standout players in the first twenty minutes of the match. City went on to pick a 3-0 victory over Burnley, and the teenager got a full 90 minutes at Turf Moor.

Following the match, Palmer revealed that he had dreamt of this moment for 12 years and was grateful to everyone who helped him in his journey. He also talked about the first time when he found that he will be starting and revealed his instant reaction.

(Photo by Molly Darlington - Pool/Getty Images)

"I've been at Man City since the age of six, and it's a proud moment for me, and I'd just like to thank my family, friends and everyone who has helped me get to this point and their support. It was great, all the lads made me feel really welcome.

I've been training with them for a while now. [My outstanding memory] was probably in the meeting before when [Pep Guardiola] told me I was starting. I was just dead excited and couldn't wait to play."

Cole Palmer also talked about Kevin De Bruyne and recalled how he used to watch him play. The teenager described the Premier League's star midfielder as 'phenomenal' and said that playing with him was fantastic:

"I've been watching him as I've been growing up and now to be training with him and playing with him this evening was fantastic - he's just phenomenal."

Palmer had a couple of chances at scoring but opted for the pass instead. While a few spectators thought he was nervous, others dubbed this as a selfless. Irrespective of what was going on in his mind, Palmer made a great impression and Manchester City fans are excited to see him return to action soon.

